How To Make A Coconut Flask In Stranded Deep? Guide To Finish The Stranded Deep Game

Stranded Deep is a popular survival game that was released as a free game for the PS Plus subscribers. The users are currently trying to beat this game and are thus searching for specific terms like how to make a coconut flask in Stranded Deep. To help out these players, here is all the information required to create coconut flasks in Stranded Deep. Read more to know about this Survival Game.

How to make a coconut flask in Stranded Deep?

All the players need to collect is one coconut and create one lashing. The players can then craft these two items in the game to create a coconut flask. But to craft these two items together, the players will first need to learn how to craft these items together. They need to then open the crafting menu and open the consumables menu option available in the game. The players can also find other items like the antidotes to cure poison in this menu. Keep in mind that the players should not open the coconut as it needs to be in an untouched condition to build a coconut flask in Stranded Deep. After creating the flask, the users can then move around the game and carry drinking water in this flask. Keep in mind that after making the coconut flask, the game will already fill it with one serving of water. So consume it and refill the flask at any water source available in the game. Apart from this, here is also some of the latest changes that have been made to the game. Here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help show you how to make a coconut flask in the game.

Changes Changed ‘Play’ button to enter the New Game menu if no save game is available to continue.

Changed Boat Motor to function as a rudder when out of fuel.

Changed Medical Consumables to refund Coconut Flasks after consuming.

Increased Meat inventory capacity from 4 to 8.

Increased Fish inventory capacity from 4 to 8.

Increased Fruit inventory capacity from 4 to 8.

Added crafting placing controls on screen when placing.

Improved Pinned Crafting Combo display. Changed pinned crafting combo UI to display craftsmanship skill level required to avoid confusion when a player has all materials, but skill is not high enough.

Improved Watch feedback when displaying player Skills; Removed clamped values on skill bars making it easier to monitor skill progress.

IMAGE: STRANDED DEEP TWITTER