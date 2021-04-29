How To Make A Compass In Minecraft? Here's The Recipe Needed To Craft A Compass

Minecraft is a real world simulation game and the players can certainly do almost everything in the game. The makers have added options to create important items in the game by crafting it. Thus the users have recently been trying to figure out how to make a compass in Minecraft. Thus we have listed out guides that can help the players with their doubts and answer their questions including how to make a compass in Minecraft. Read

How to make a compass in Minecraft?

First the players are required to collect a couple of items in the game in order to make a compass. They need to collect a total of 2 items including iron ingots and redstone dust. They need to bring in a total of 4 iron ingots and 1 redstone Dust to make a compass in Minecraft. Then they are required to open the crafting table and use the 3x3 grid available. Then they will need to place the 4 iron ingots in a cross leaving one center space for the redstone. This is the easiest and the fastest way one can make a compass in Minecraft. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help you out with all your doubts about making a compass in Minecraft.

The players are also trying to figure out answers to related questions like how to use a compass in Minecraft and where does the compass point. The answer to these questions can be found below. Using a compass in the game is certainly very easy. All the players need to do is add the compass to their hotbar and then see the red compass arrow point to the direction of the World spawn point. With the help of the arrow on the compass, get to the world spawn point easily. The users can also try and use the compass to make other useful items in a map in Minecraft. There are a number of uses of a compass and thus it is certainly recommended to make the most out of it in the game.

More about Minecraft

The makers of Minecraft have now shared a blog post on their official website about the Dog City and its official description says, “Ever wanted to live in a city full of dogs? Dogs City is perfect for you! Explore a large dog-themed city while playing with your new pet dog! Decorate your dog city with dog-themed furniture, pet different kinds of dogs, and ride dog-themed vehicles!” The mod brings in 12 different dog breeds, different options to your house with dog-themed furniture and even dresses and outfits for your dogs. A recent report from Nadella confirms that the mods and add-ons for Minecraft have been downloaded by players over 1 billion times. This certainly proves that these mods are certainly an important feature in the game that is loved by the Minecraft community. The creators of such add-ons have apparently raked in over $350 million from sales.

Promo Image Source: Minecraft Twitter