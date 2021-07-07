How To Make A New Friend In Pokemon Go? Learn About Trainer Codes And Friendship Levels

So many exciting changes and features have now been added with the new Pokemon Go update. The makers are now focusing on making their games more friendly for multiplay gaming. Adding friends in Pokemon Go is a new thing that was brought in with the recent hotfix and the players are loving it. With the new feature, the players can now add their friends and interact with them in the game. This feature will also let the connected friends track each other’s in-game activities easily.

How to make a new friend in Pokemon Go?

This feature will let the users know more about their friends’ buddy Pokemon, their trainer level and also other activities. These activities could include the total number of Pokemons they have caught, battles they won and even the total distance they have travelled while playing this game. This can also allow the users to start gifting, trading and track their friendship levels. Apart from this, there are also some steps that can be followed to make a new friend in Pokemon Go.

Open the Pokemon Go app on your device

Open the trainer profile in the game

This can be done by clicking at the bottom left corner of the screen

The try to spot the Friends menu

Then they need to click on the “add a friend” option

All the players need to do is take their friends’ Trainer Code and paste them into the box

This new Trainer Code might just be inspired by Nintendo’s Friend Code concept. These are unique ids of each player that can be used to interact with others in the game. Doing this is certainly beneficial for the players as well as their friends. This is mostly because of the extra experience points, Pokeballs and stardust that can be received easily while participating in events and raids in the game. All of this depends on the friendship level amongst the players. As the friendship level increases, the players will start getting more rewards and experience points in the game. Apart from this, the Pokemon Go players are currently enjoying the new Pokemon Fifth Anniversary collection that has been launched. Nothing new about Pokemon Go has been announced by the makers yet.