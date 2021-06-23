How To Make Concrete In Minecraft Using Concrete Powder And Water?

Out of all the other materials, concrete is one of the most important building material in Minecraft. It is durable, can be given any colour, and adds a great look to any structure being created in the game. Before a player proceeds with the crafting process, they shall decide the colour and acquire the needed dye. Concrete can be crafted in a variety of colours like cyan, yellow, grey, white, black and pink. Keep reading the article for more information on Minecraft concrete and how to make concrete in Minecraft.

How to make concrete in Minecraft?

The process of making concrete begins with acquiring dye through crating, smelting or trading. Another ingredient required to make concrete in Minecraft is Concrete Powder. To make Concrete Powder, open the crafting table and combine 4 x gravel blocks, 4 x sand blocks and 1 x dye. Combining the elements would create an element called concrete powder. Now, to make concrete from the powder, a player needs water supply.

Both flowing water or a bucket of water would do. To turn Concrete powder into concrete, keep the concrete powder right next to the flowing water source, or put it into the bucket. As it happens in the real world, the concrete powder would absorb the water and harden into concrete. Once the powder turns into a solid piece of concrete, mine it with a pickaxe, otherwise, it might disappear soon.

Steps to make Concrete in Minecraft

Go to the crafting menu in Minecraft

Choose a dye and place into inventory

Open the crafting grid again

Put 1 x dye, 4 x gravel blocks and 4 x sand blocks

The combination would result into concrete poweder

Transfer the powder to inventory

Place the concrete powder on the ground

Now, either pour water onto the block with a bucket

The concrete powder block will turn into a concrete block

If someone wishes to make concrete at a faster rate, they can stack a lot of concrete powder blocks together and place a water source next to the blocks. All the blocks would absorb water and turn into concrete blocks of the desired colour. Remember that the colour of concrete depends upon the colour of dye selected at the time of making Concrete powder. That is how you create Minecraft concrete.

IMAGE: MINECRAFT WEBSITE