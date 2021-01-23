How To Play Hitman 3 In VR? A Complete Guide To The Popular Stealth Game

Hitman 3 is a popular stealth game that was developed by IO Interactive and introduced in 2021. This is the final game in the Hitman trilogy. The other two games in the trilogy are Hitman and Hitman 2. This single-player game Hitman 3 completes the plot that began in Hitman. The story is about the genetically engineered assassin Agent 47. Agent 47 and his allies hunt down the Providence leaders.

Hitman is readily available for PC, PS4, Switch, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Since its release, the latest edition of the series has been getting positive reviews and feedback from critics and gamers alike.

Many gamers want to know how to play Hitman 3 in VR. Read on to know more about Hitman 3 VR.

How to play Hitman 3 in VR?

Hitman VR is an exclusive game for PSVR on PS4. If any gamer owns any of the Hitman trilogy games on PS5, they will be able to play Hitman 3 VR. This is possible if you will download it and run the PS4 version of Hitman. If any player is playing the game on PS5, you will require PS5 PSVR adapter for the headset to work properly on the console. This feature about the game has been reported in gaming portal eurogamer.

Hitman 3 VR move controllers

Hitman 3 VR move controllers in the game have many interactive, physics-based objects to play in the game. Dynamic lighting will also be available in the game. This will increase and enhance the overall immersion factor in the game. There is a presence of particle effects in the background. These dust particles in VR will help to ground the players and also keep them comfortable when they move around in the first person. IO Interactive, the developer company of the game, will be ensuring steps so that they can come up with VR comfort modes for keeping the PSVR user happy and engaged in the game.

Hitman 3 VR controls

Are you wondering about the Hitman 3 VR controls? The locomotion in the game is very smooth and easy. It gives users a great range of options. The options include smooth to snap turn options, VR blinders, and many more. Opening the doors, grabbing different items, or activating the switches have been assigned to pressing buttons by the gamers. This might not be a great experience for first-time users of the game but if you are comfortable with PSVR, it will be comfortable and easy.