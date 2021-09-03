How To Pre-order Horizon: Forbidden West In India? Check Release, Price And Availability

Sony has confirmed to release their Horizon: Forbidden West release date of February 18, 2022. They have also been releasing a lot of information about the Horizon: Forbidden West pre-order for the Indian community. Sony has made their Horizon: Forbidden West pre-order available to buy right now from Games The Shop. Horizon: Forbidden West price for the disc version is Rs. 3,999 (PS4) and Rs. 4,999 (PS5). This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been asking questions like, ‘How to pre-order Horizon: Forbidden West in India?’. Here is a complete guide that can help you order the game before its launch. Read more

How to pre-order Horizon: Forbidden West in India?

Sony has started rolling out the Pre-order for their new addition to the Horizon gaming franchise and is giving out the Nora Legacy Outfit as a bonus. The pre-order is only available on Games The Shop’s official website. The game is not supposed to be heavy and the users might be able to download the game with limited space left on the console. Currently, the pre-order for the disk version of the game will be sold exclusively by Games The Shop. Here are some steps that can be followed to place a pre-order of the Horizon: Forbidden West. Read more

Step 1: Open Games The Shop’s official website.

Step 2: Try to look for Horizon: Forbidden West poster on the front page and click on it.

Step 3: Select the console you want the game for.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the transaction by adding your payment details.

Step 5: Place the Horizon: Forbidden West pre-order and wait for the disk to be delivered.

More about Horizon

Horizon Zero Dawn was the first game that was released and it received a positive response from the gamers as well as the critics. It is also considered to be one of the best games PlayStation exclusives released for the community. Because of its exclusivity, Horizon has engraved a special place amongst the hearts of the PS gamers. During its initial release in 2017, the makers managed to sell about 10 million copies. This new game has been updated specifically for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. No other information has been released about this game. Currently, Sony is working on their upcoming showcase that is expected to release more information about their upcoming ps5 games including a new God of War and Deathloop.