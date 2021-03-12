How To Pre-order Xbox Series X On Amazon India? Pre-order Starts @₹2,353

Xbox Series X next-gen console is by far one of the best consoles in the market with some really cool features. However, buying it has become as challenging as going on a treasure hunt. But, for the players residing in India, we have good news for you. Amazon India is soon going to restock Xbox Series X and you can start pre-ordering right now. If you have been wondering about how to pre-order Xbox Series X on Amazon India, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to pre-order Xbox Series X on Amazon India?

The Xbox Series X is available for pre-order on the Amazon India website from March 11, 2021. The players who have been waiting to buy the console can do it now for Rs 49,990. Here is how to pre-order Xbox Series X on Amazon -

Open the Amazon App or go to www.amazon.in

Search Xbox Series X console

Once you see the results, tap on the console and it will open it or click here

Now, scroll down and click on the pre-order button

Choose the mode of payment and provide the necessary details

Amazon India users also get a chance to buy the console in various EMI options with several domestic and international banks. The EMI payment option starts at Rs 2,353 per month. If you are an American Express credit card or a Yes Bank credit card user, you will receive 5% and 7.5% off, respectively.

Amazon India Xbox Series X restock date

Amazon India is going to restock Microsoft’s Xbox Series X gaming console on March 19. However, customers who order the next-gen console will start receiving it by March 22. The flagship console is available in a black colour option and the packaging includes a single controller, HDMI cable, and power cable.

Why is Xbox Series X re-stocking takes so much time?

The issue for the players is not just the low production rate, but scalpers and bots have entered the scene too. These scalpers are hoarding the Xbox Series X and S consoles and selling them to other buyers for a major profit. This is a serious issue that is being faced by both next-gen consoles competitors (Xbox Series X/ S and PS5). According to Mike Spencer's statement to the New York Times, Xbox Series X stock shortages won't be getting better until at least June 2021. Earlier, Microsoft also suggested that gamers will be waiting longer than expected due to the shortages of semiconductors in the market.