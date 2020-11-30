How To Record Gameplay On Android? Here Are All The Things You Need To Know

Andriod has lately been making a lot of changes that might just help out the streamers. The gaming community has been asking a lot of questions related to it. Thus we have answered some of those questions right here. Read more to know how to record gameplay on Android.

How to Record Gameplay on Android?

A huge number of people have been talking about the new recording feature that has been added by Android. Currently, they want to know answers to questions like 'how to record gameplay on android'' and how to record games on phone'. This is because of the release of the Play Games app that has been introduced by the makers for all the streamers. Using this application to fulfill all your streaming and gaming needs is certainly a must. Let us take a deep dive into Google’s Play Games app that allows people to record their games on their phone.

Starting the video recording on Android has become a necessity for any upcoming streamers and gamers. With the launch of the Play Games app, Android has managed to complete the streaming requirement by giving the users an option to record their games. Any game that the player wishes to play can now be recorded with just a single tap on the record button. The players can capture their gameplay in 720p or 480p. Players can even use the video and add some commentary via their device's front-facing camera and microphone. After the player has finished recording, they can edit and upload their videos on platforms like YouTube, Reddit and more.

The app also gives its users an option to broadcast their gameplay by using the feature that has been given by the makers of Game Play Games. Using one application for all your streaming services makes it much more convenient for all the users. All the player needs to do is download the Play Games app on their Android.

The app’s description on Play Store says, “Games are more fun with the Google Play Games app. Discover your new favourite game, then challenge your friends and track your achievements. As you master more games, show off your skills in your gamer profile. Plus, you can pick up where you left off from any device. Play the world, anywhere in the world, all from one place.”

