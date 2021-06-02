How To Romance Vetra's Character In Mass Effect Andromeda Game?

Mass Effect Andromeda is a popular action role-playing video game that has been developed by BioWare. The makers have added a number of different characters in the game and the players can even romance with some of them. Thus the players have recently been asking questions like how to romance Vetra in the game. To help them, here is all the information required to start a romance with Vetra in the game. Read on.

Mass Effect Andromeda Vera romance Guide

Vetra can be found at the Tempest as soon as your journey starts in the game. The players will be required to speak to her after the first planet mission on Eos. It might not be a difficult task to romance as she will let out a strong romantic vibe from the beginning. The players can certainly romance with this character in the game by taking up a male or female ryder's role. While talking to her, the players can use the option, "You're intense. I like it." Using such options will certainly help you with romance in the game. The players can then progress with the romance by meeting her again and asking if she has someone special in her life. She will also ask you the same questions and then try to make things interesting by saying, "hopefully soon."

Then you will need to go ahead with the story and complete, "Hunting the Archon," mission in the game. You will meet Vetra after the mission. She will start talking about the sentimental attachment to some things before starting the adventure. After completing the mission, you will be required to move towards Sulfur Springs on Kadara to meet Vetra. Choose all the romantic options available in the game and this will trigger Vetra romance in the game. Apart from this, here is a video taken from YouTube that can help you with all your doubts about Mass Effect Andromeda Vetra romance options in the game. The players should look at these videos as the romance in Mass Effect Andromeda has managed to get some applaudable changes from the previous edition released by the makers. Apart from this, here are other Mass Effect Andromeda romance options that are available in the game.

Romance option for Scott Ryder

Cora

Liam

Suvi

Avela Kjar

Romance option for Sara Ryder

Peebee

Vetra

Reyes Vidal

Romance option for Scott or Sara Ryder

Jaal

Gil

Keri T’vessa

Lexi T’Perro

