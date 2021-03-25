How To Skip Mission In GTA San Andreas? Follow This Brief Guide To Skip Missions In-game

Quick links:
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the seventh instalment in the popular series, designed by Rockstar North and released in 2004 by Rockstar Games. The game is based on the classic open-world adventure concept, in which players are free to explore and interact with the environment. The game follows the story of Carl Johnson (CJ), a former gangster who returns home after his mother's death. The events take place through San Andreas, which is a fictional city based on California and Nevada. Continue reading the article to know about the best method to skip missions in the game.
Even though hardcore GTA fans are willing to spend countless hours in completing each and every main mission and side missions alongside, the casual gamers don't have the time to spend on all these missions. So even though Rockstar Games does not have any such options that allow the players to skip missions, there are other ways to do the same.
Using a savegame file, which can be easily found online, is one of the best ways to skip missions in GTA San Andreas on PC. These save files include missions that have already been completed as well as features that have been unlocked by other players. This method is far better than using GTA San Andreas missions skip cheat code as you will have to keep using it for each and every mission, which is also a waste of time. Follow these steps below: