How To Skip Mission In GTA San Andreas? Follow This Brief Guide To Skip Missions In-game

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the seventh instalment in the popular series, designed by Rockstar North and released in 2004 by Rockstar Games. The game is based on the classic open-world adventure concept, in which players are free to explore and interact with the environment. The game follows the story of Carl Johnson (CJ), a former gangster who returns home after his mother's death. The events take place through San Andreas, which is a fictional city based on California and Nevada. Continue reading the article to know about the best method to skip missions in the game.

How to Skip Mission in GTA San Andreas

Even though hardcore GTA fans are willing to spend countless hours in completing each and every main mission and side missions alongside, the casual gamers don't have the time to spend on all these missions. So even though Rockstar Games does not have any such options that allow the players to skip missions, there are other ways to do the same.

Using a savegame file, which can be easily found online, is one of the best ways to skip missions in GTA San Andreas on PC. These save files include missions that have already been completed as well as features that have been unlocked by other players. This method is far better than using GTA San Andreas missions skip cheat code as you will have to keep using it for each and every mission, which is also a waste of time. Follow these steps below:

The first step is to go on google and search for GTA San Andreas savegames

There will be many websites that provide save files for various game completion percentage and even for 100% completed save files.

Make sure you are downloading from a safe website by having your antivirus software turned on as these save files are mostly in the compressed file format.

The file will get downloaded and it will require WinRar or 7-Zip for extracting

Now perform a right-click mouse action on the extracted file that you downloaded and choose - extract here.

A folder will be made right there, copy the content of that folder and navigate to C:\Documents and Settings\USERNAME\My Documents\GTA San Andreas User Files\

Now once you are in this directory, paste the file and run GTA San Andreas.

Image Source: Rockstar Games