How To Take Part In AC Odyssey Conquest Battles? Here Are All The Details

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action RPG developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is a successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. There is a specific type of battle available in Odyssey which is known as Conquest battle. To win these types of battles, killing the Captains and Heroes during the fight will help a lot in lowering the enemy army strength. Continue reading for an AC Odyssey update on Conquest battles.

AC Odyssey Conquest Battles

Conquest battles can be considered as an important part of establishing dominance in the Peloponnesian War. These battles are available as part of the main storyline and also as side missions. For the players to take part in a Conquest battle, they will first have to lower the power of a Nation that is currently in charge of the region.

After you do this, a Battleground on the map will show up and there will be two Battleground camps where the players can visit to offer their services to either Sparta or Athens. For initiating the conquest battle, all a player needs to do is speak to the commander of the nation that they wish to back up in the battle. The difficulty of each battle, as well as its rewards, is going to be different depending on the side the player supports.

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

