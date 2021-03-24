How To Tame A Boar In Fortnite? Where To Locate Boars On The Map? Find Out

Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular games today. It is an online multiplayer battle royale game where people compete to remain the last man standing to win the game. There are also dozens of other game modes. The reason Fortnite has remained on the top in online gaming has been because their developer, Epic games that has been adding a lot of updates and features regularly along with removing bugs and other problems in the game. Fortnite Season 6 was recently launched and it came with a whole lot of changes to the game. A lot of cosmetics, skins, and items were added to the game. Read on to know how to tame a boar in Fortnite.

How to Tame a Boar in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 added a lot of new elements to the game. One of these elements includes collecting vegetables and fruits and feeding them wild animals on the map so you can tame them. The animals you can currently tame in the game include boars and wolves. Here's how you can tame bears in Fortnite.

When you encounter Boars in the wild, you will find them to be hostile towards you, or if you draw too close, there's a chance they will just run away. In order to catch or tame the boars, you will first have to look for vegetables and fruits to collect. Once you have a decent amount of vegetables and fruits collected you can approach the boars. Next, get close to a boar (but not too close or they might run away) and check to see if they have a translucent glow around them. If they have a glow around them, it means they are hungry and interested in eating. Then walk up to them and feed them the fruits. The key to feeding them will be different of PCs and consoles. Just make sure you have enough food for them and put it all out at once.

Where are Boars in Fortnite?

If you are looking for boar locations, you can find these animals in various parts of the map. Your best chances at finding boars would be at Boney Burbs, Weeping Woods, Pleasant Park or Sandy Sweats. There is also a group of boars always present in the Colossal Crops. When you need to catch a boar you can check out any of the above-given locations.

Image Source: Still from Fortnite