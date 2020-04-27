How To Turn Off Live Stream In Mobile Legends? Learn Here How To LIVE Stream In The Game

Mobile Legends is one of the most loved video games played by players around the globe. The game has attracted many gamers, who have switched from other popular games and started enjoying it instead. This 'Five vs Five' online game keeps players engaged to its incredible interactive interface. The gaming experience of this mobile game is similar to the most popular PC game, DOTA 2. Earlier, Mobile Legends did not have the feature of LIVE streaming games like DOTA 2. However, the newer updates have enabled this gaming community to LIVE stream their pro games and get views from the players in-game.

Earlier, the Mobile Legends had collaborated with YouTube to Live Stream games and the procedure was huge. A player had to create a YouTube channel, then go Live and open Mobile Legends' Live section to connect with it. It not only showcased the face of the gamer but it also displayed notifications and everything appearing on the screen. However, the new updates have brought in the "in-game Live stream" feature and if you are confused on how to turn on Live Stream in Mobile Legends or how to turn off Live Stream in Mobile Legends, here is everything you need to know-

How to Live Stream in Mobile Legends?

To turn on a Live Stream in Mobile Legends, open Mobile Legends game app

Tap on 'LIVE' in the left below the Starlight section.

In the Live Stream section below, Switch to "ON" to start Live Streaming in Mobile Legends

Now, start finding the game and start playing while Live Streaming your game.

How to turn off Live Stream in Mobile Legends?

To turn off a Live Stream in Mobile Legends, open Mobile Legends game app

Tap on 'LIVE' in the left below the Starlight section.

In the Live Stream section below, Switch to "OFF" to stop a Live Stream in Mobile Legends

Once you switch to "OFF" the notification will appear asking you if you want to stop the Live Stream. Tap on "OK" or "Confirm" and stop the Live Stream effectively.

