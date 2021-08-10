How To Turn On Night Mode On Xbox? Step-by-Step Guide To Use This New Xbox Insider Feature

Microsoft has released a new feature for their console and Windows 10 PC users. They have released a new Night Mode for their Xbox Insiders program and the players are certainly loving it. But, some of them have been having doubts about this new mode and are asking specific questions like How to turn on Night Mode on Xbox? Here is all the information on the internet about the new Xbox Night Mode for console and PC. Read more to know about the new feature released for the Xbox Insider program.

How to turn on night mode on Xbox?

✨ Xbox has a new night mode feature ✨ It will dim your screen, controller LED, and even the console power button. Full details (and video!) here: https://t.co/CgbE5J8mVW pic.twitter.com/qyXeyD32PX — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 6, 2021

The players who are a part of the Xbox Insiders program with Alpha Skip-Ahead ring are eligible to experience the new night mode. This was recently announced by Microsoft and the night mode was released to use along with a recent set of patch notes. The Xbox feature also allows the users to customise and dim their screens, controller LED brightness and even the Xbox power button. Tom Warren of The Verge is also trying his hands at this new feature and has shared a post on his Twitter about the same. Apart from this, here is also a list of steps that can be followed to turn on the Xbox Night Mode on your console. Read more.

Start your Xbox console

Then open the Settings menu from the home screen

Try to look for the Night Mode option in the Settings menu

Open the Night Mode and look for an option to switch on the Night mode

You can alter the dimness and contrast of your console in Night Mode’s menu

Here is also a video from Youtube that can guide you to switch on this Xbox night Mode

More about Xbox night mode

Microsoft has also made this feature extremely accessible by adding options to schedule the start of this mode according to real-time. The feature allows the users to automatically enable it after sunset and disable it at sunrise. Currently, this feature is only available to use for the Xbox Insiders program users. This is mostly because Microsoft wants to get some feedback and fix all the minor bugs before its final release.