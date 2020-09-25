How To Unlock All Nozzles In Super Mario Sunshine? Check Out This Guide

Super Mario Sunshine was first developed and published by Nintendo in the year 2002 for the GameCube. Following the release of Super Mario 64, this was the second 3D platform game in the Super Mario series. Super Mario 3D All Stars was recently released as a trilogy version in 2020 which included both these plus one more. In the Super Mario Sunshine game, nozzles play an important role in accessing different parts of the tropical Isle Delfino. Continue reading to know how to unlock all the nozzles in Super Mario Sunshine.

Also read | BTS Fortnite Event Time: How To Watch The World Premiere Of Dynamite?

How to Unlock All Nozzles in Super Mario Sunshine?

Also read | Tokyo Game Show 2020 Schedule And Games Lineup; Read Details

The Rocket Nozzle is one of the items in Super Mario Sunshine that can be found in all the worlds and can be unlocked in the Isle Delfino Plaza for accessing places like the Warp pipe which leads to Pianta Village. Using this Rocket Nozzle will launch Mario right into the air. Using this nozzle consumes water from the F.L.U.D.D pack tied at his back.

To obtain the rocket nozzle, Mario needs to chase down Shadow Mario who can be found on the rooftops near the lighthouse after he has collected 30 Shine Sprites. When chased, the Shadow Mario will start running around the entire town and will drop the nozzle when Mario sprays enough on him. With the help of Rocket Nozzle, the Super Ground Pound attack can be performed which is used to break specific objects. It also helps to defeat Bowser in the final battle.

The second type of nozzle, the Turbo Nozzle will change the mechanism of the F.L.U.D.D temporarily. It helps Mario to travel at very high speed over the water and is very important for obtaining the Shine Sprites in the later parts of the game which is the main collectible in Super Mario Sunshine.

Also read | Amazon Luna Release Date, Early Access, Price & More; A New Cloud Gaming Platform Emerges

To unlock this nozzle, Mario needs to collect 25 Shine Sprites. The Turbo Nozzle will then appear in Delfino Plaza next to the entrance for Bianco Hills. Getting this nozzle will require Mario to get a Yoshi Egg from the Shadow Mario. After doing that, and going back to the Defino Plaza will make available the Shadow Mario with the Turbo Nozzle. Keep spraying him with water till he drops the nozzle and now Mario will have access to the Turbo Nozzle.

Also read | Can You Long Jump In Super Mario Sunshine? New Long Jump Mechanics

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo