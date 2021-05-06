Last Updated:

How To Unlock 'Blushing Beach' In New Pokemon Snap? Explained In Simple Words

Pokemon Snap has been finally released with a plethora of pokemon to take pictures of. Here is all you need to learn more about unlocking Blushing Beach.

The release of Pokemon Snap has been making players go crazy with all the incredible cool elements in the game. In the game, players need to complete all the 24 courses with a total of 6 islands and you need to photograph pocket masters in the game. However, recently many players are wondering about how to unlock Blushing Beach in New Pokemon Snap. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to unlock Blushing Beach in New Pokemon Snap?

To gain access to new courses in New Pokemon Snap, players will have to level up the variations of each course. This means that to start the Night version of Blushing Beach in New Pokemon Snap, level 2 in Shiver Snowfields (Night) is an important requirement. So, for levelling up all you need is expedition points, and you can get them by scoring higher in Pokemon photos.

Also, higher scores can be obtained by using Fluffruit which will bring Pokemon out and show some hidden actions. The other way of scoring higher is by snapping photos of new Pokemon for the first time. In short, you need to take the best pictures you can of as many Pokemon as you can and submit them to Professor Mirror. So, you can show your great photography skills in the game with the best of techniques you possess, and this is all you need to know about how to unlock Blushing Beach in New Pokemon Snap. 

List of Levels in Pokemon Snap

  • Florio Nature Park (Florio Island)
    • Park (Day)
    • Park (Night)
    • Illumina Spot
    • Research Camp
  • Founja Jungle (Belusylva Island)
    • Jungle (Day)
    • Jungle (Night)
  • Sweltering Sands (Voluca Island)
    • Sands (Day)
    • Sands (Night)
  • Blushing Beach (Maricopia Islands)
    • Beach (Day)
    • Beach (Night)
  • Maricopia Reef (Maricopia Islands)
    • Reef (Day)
    • Reef (Evening)
  • Lental Seafloor (Maricopia Islands)
    • Undersea
    • Illumina Spot
  • Fireflow Volcano (Voluca Island)
    • Volcano 
    • Illumina Spot
  • Elsewhere Forest (Belusylva Island)
    • Forest
    • Illumina Spot
    • Shiver Snowfields (Durice Island)
    • Snowfields (Day)
    • Snowfields (Night)
  • Outaway Cave (Durice Island)
    • Cave
    • Illumina Spot
  • Ruins of Remembrance (Aurus)
    • Ruins
    • Illumina Spot

