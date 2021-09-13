Last Updated:

How To Unlock Carnage Skin In Fortnite? Learn More About This Marvel Character

Fortnite has just released the Carnage skin in their game and the players are curious about it. Here is all the information available about getting this skin.

Epic Games has released their Fortnite Season 8 after a long wait. The update is currently live and a brand new Battle Pass is available to buy from the in-game shop. A Season 8 Battle Pass trailer was released and it showed off the new additions made to the Battle Royale game. A new set of Fortnite skins has also been introduced including the Torin, Carnage and  Fabio Sparklemane. Out of this, the monster hunter, Carnage skins seems to be the fan favourite after they started searching for questions like, ’How to unlock Carnage Skin in Fortnite.’ To help out these players with their doubts about getting this skin, here is a complete guide that can show you how to get this latest Fortnite skin. Read more to know about the Carnage location in Fortnite. 

How to get Fortnite Carnage Skin?

Getting the carnage skin in Fortnite is not an easy task because it is the final tier 100 reward in the Battle Pass. Usually, epic Games keeps some of the most exclusive items as the rewards for the final stags of the battle Pass. The pocket-friendly way for getting this skin is by reaching Level 100 of Fortnite season 8 Battle Pass by completing all the weekly challenges and tasks listed by Epic Games. This will take up a lot of time but would just require the players to own a Battle Pass.

The second option players can use is by spending a lot of money and buying the Carnage skin in Fortnite using V-bucks. But because of the exclusivity of this skin, the developers have not yet added the skin to the store. Nothing official has been announced about the skin to be released in the shop. Apart from this, Epic Games just released a new set of Island game quests and a refreshed list of NPCs with the recent update. Here is a list of all these Fortnite quests and NPC available in the game. 

All NPCs in Fortnite

  • Kitbash
  • Madcap
  • Penny
  • Pitstop
  • Dusk
  • Charlotte
  • Kor
  • Scuba Jonesy
  • Cube Assassin
  • J.B. Chimpanski
  • Toona Fish
  • The Brat
  • Wrath
  • Fabio Sparklemane
  • Baba Yaga
  • Dark Jonesy
  • Torin

Fortnite Island Game Quests

  • Complete Island Games Quests: On the Rise Emoticon
  • Complete Island Games Quests: Wavebreaker Wrap
  • Complete Island Games Quests: Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool
  • Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble: 20,000 XP
  • Buy legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble: 30,000 XP
  • Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble: Drooly Spray
  • Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout: 20,000 XP
  • Get eliminations in Prison Breakout: 20,000 XP
  • Deal damage while inside a “Prevalent” sedan in Prison Breakout: 30,000 XP
  • Assist teammate with eliminations in Finest 2v2:  20,000 XP
  • Deal damage from above in Finest 2v2: Beachball Banner Icon
  • Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava: 20,000 XP
  • Destroy enemy structures in Red vs Blue Lava: 30,000 XP
  • Hunt wildlife in Wildlands Survival: 30,000 XP
  • Seach containers, coolers, fridges, or tolls in Wildlands Survival: 30,000 XP
  • Catch Zero Point fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival: Starfish Banner Icon
