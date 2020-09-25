How To Unlock Green Blocks In Super Mario 64? Follow This Step-by-step Guide

In Super Mario 64, players will have to unlock three different types of power-ups in the form of Red, Blue, and Green blocks. In this game, there will be hidden buttons spread throughout the castle in various secret levels. Finding and activating these power blocks is very crucial to be able to advance further in the game. Here is all you need to know about how to unlock green blocks in Super Mario 64.

How to Unlock Green Blocks in Super Mario 64

As the players progress through the game, they will encounter three types of secret power switches and each one of them is important for unlocking many of the game secrets. The one switch which is the hardest to find and activate is the green one. It makes Mario a lot stronger by turning him into metal, with the addition of allowing him to walk and breathe under the water.

In the Hazy Maze Cave, players will be able to locate and unlock green blocks. From the castle's front door, go to the door which is to the left of the stairs and then down into the basement which should be at the right. To enter here, a basement key is required which can be obtained by defeating Bowser in the Dark World. Once you have the key for the basement, enter the door to your right and a flame painting will be visible. Go right again and open the door which will have a star over it.

The next step is to jump into the pool (which looks like ink) in the room to enter the Hazy Maze Cave. Now, at the start of this cave enter the door to your left. You will encounter an area with a hill and stones should be falling down from the top of it. Enter the door and go down in the elevator which will lead you to the water. Swim and climb onto the back of the Nessie and use the ground pound attack which will lower her head allowing you to jump on it.

Go to the door with a red platform and enter it. There will be another inky pool, jump into it and the secret course will start. Mario will have now turned into Metal Mario. Keep running through the cavern in front of you to get to the waterfall at the end of it. A Green button will be visible at that spot, jump on it and this will make Green blocks available in the entire castle.

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo