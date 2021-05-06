How To Unlock Levels In Pokemon Snap? Here's More About The New Pokemon Snap Game

New Pokemon Snap has been released and the makers have certainly managed to get the gamers' attention with the interesting levels and challenges in the game. Thus the players have been asking some specific questions like how to unlock levels in Pokemon Snap. So to help them, we have listed all the information we have about how to unlock Pokemon Snap levels. Read more

How to unlock levels in Pokemon Snap?

There are a total of 6 islands to explore in the Lental Region of the game. All these islands sum up and make a total of 11 areas for players to explore in the game. The players also need to complete all the 24 courses there are in the game. They will need to go to these areas and click snaps of these Pokemons. All the pictures will be and evaluated by Professor Mirror that will evaluate to give all of these Photodex Photos a score or a star. Keep in mind that some of these levels in the game have alternate routes and it is important for the players to keep noticing them.

List of Levels in Pokemon Snap

Florio Nature Park (Florio Island)

Park (Day) Park (Night) Illumina Spot Research Camp

Founja Jungle (Belusylva Island)

Jungle (Day) Jungle (Night)

Sweltering Sands (Voluca Island)

Sands (Day) Sands (Night)

Blushing Beach (Maricopia Islands)

Beach (Day) Beach (Night)

Maricopia Reef (Maricopia Islands)

Reef (Day) Reef (Evening)

Lental Seafloor (Maricopia Islands)

Undersea Illumina Spot

Fireflow Volcano (Voluca Island)

Volcano Illumina Spot

Elsewhere Forest (Belusylva Island)

Forest Illumina Spot Shiver Snowfields (Durice Island) Snowfields (Day) Snowfields (Night)

Outaway Cave (Durice Island)

Cave Illumina Spot

Ruins of Remembrance (Aurus)

Ruins Illumina Spot

More about New Pokemon Snap's latest update

All the saved data will only be reflected in the game after the player has downloaded the update. This update can start automatically if your system or console has an active internet connection. If the players wish to play online, then they will need to download the update. The players must have an active membership of Nintendo Switch Online. It is somewhere around 125 MB in size and can be downloaded from the console’s app store. If you have bought a digital copy of the game, then the update will be updated directly in the game. The official website of Nintendo has a list of steps that show the players how to update their New Pokemon Snap games. Here are the steps you need to follow to update your New Pokemon Snap game.

Connect the Nintendo Switch console to the internet.

Return to the HOME Menu and launch the game.

The update will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Once the update is installed, the newest version number will be displayed on the title screen.

IMAGE: POKEMON TWITTER