How To Unlock 'The Catch Polearm' In Genshin Impact? Guide To Get This Exclusive Reward

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular Anime-based games available in the gaming community. This is mostly because of the constant updates and new content like the fishing game modes and events to compete in the game. Currently, the players have been trying their hands at 'The Catch Polearm' weapon in the game. Getting this weapon might not be easy as The Catch Polearm is granted to players as a reward for completing a specific fishing task in the game. As the players reach the levels where they have to acquire the weapon, many have been trying to find answers to questions like, ‘How to unlock the catch Polearm in Genshin Impact’. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Genshin Impact and The Catch Polearm.

How to unlock the catch Polearm in Genshin Impact?

What the players are required to do is to catch a specific set of fish and exchange them and get 'The Catch' at the Inazuma Fishing Association. To find the exact location of this place, the players will need to roam between Inazuma City and Byakko Plain. To avail of this Genshin Impact reward, the players will need to catch 6 Raimei Angelfish, 20 Golden Koi and 20 Rusty Koi. These fishes can be found around specific fishing spots throughout Teyvat. Players will need to collect all these fishes before going to the Inazuma Fishing Association for the exchange of The Catch.

The Catch can be a great addition for new characters like Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, or Xingliang. But the game also allows players to get the five-star Engulfing Lightning Polearm. But The Catch can be a variable replacement for this five-star weapon. Apart from this, miHoYo has just released their new Genshin Impact 2.2 update. This has also introduced a new set of Redeem codes to download and get exclusive rewards. Here is a list of all the Genshin Impact redeem codes released for September 2021.

Impact Redeem Codes released with the latest update.