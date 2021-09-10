Last Updated:

How To Unlock 'The Catch Polearm' In Genshin Impact? Guide To Get This Exclusive Reward

How to unlock the catch Polearm in Genshin Impact has been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community. Here is all we know about the reward. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
How to unlock the catch Polearm in Genshin Impact

Image: Genshin Impact/ Twitter


Genshin Impact is one of the most popular Anime-based games available in the gaming community. This is mostly because of the constant updates and new content like the fishing game modes and events to compete in the game. Currently, the players have been trying their hands at 'The Catch Polearm' weapon in the game. Getting this weapon might not be easy as The Catch Polearm is granted to players as a reward for completing a specific fishing task in the game. As the players reach the levels where they have to acquire the weapon, many have been trying to find answers to questions like, ‘How to unlock the catch Polearm in Genshin Impact’. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Genshin Impact and The Catch Polearm. 

How to unlock the catch Polearm in Genshin Impact?

What the players are required to do is to catch a specific set of fish and exchange them and get 'The Catch' at the Inazuma Fishing Association. To find the exact location of this place, the players will need to roam between Inazuma City and Byakko Plain. To avail of this Genshin Impact reward, the players will need to catch 6 Raimei Angelfish, 20 Golden Koi and 20 Rusty Koi. These fishes can be found around specific fishing spots throughout Teyvat. Players will need to collect all these fishes before going to the Inazuma Fishing Association for the exchange of The Catch. 

The Catch can be a great addition for new characters like Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, or Xingliang. But the game also allows players to get the five-star Engulfing Lightning Polearm. But The Catch can be a variable replacement for this five-star weapon. Apart from this, miHoYo has just released their new Genshin Impact 2.2 update. This has also introduced a new set of Redeem codes to download and get exclusive rewards. Here is a list of all the Genshin Impact redeem codes released for September 2021. 

Impact Redeem Codes released with the latest update.

  • Use, “GENSHINGIFT” and get 50 primogems and three hero’s wit
  • Use, “CB7UU6KT2H59” and get x100 Primogems and x5 Hero’s Wit
  • Use, “NTPVU7JTJYPD” and get x100 Primogems and x50,000 Mora
  • Use, “GenshinEpic” and get x10000 Mora, x3 SquirrelFish, x3 Northern Apple Stew
  • Use, “GenshinGalaxy” and get x10000 Mora, x3 Hash Browns, x3 Northern Smoked Chicken
READ | Genshin Impact Aloy Trailer: Release Dates, Skills, Gameplay & Gamescom Opening Live 2021
READ | Genshin Impact 2.1 update goes live: Here's how you can get Aloy In Genshin Impact
READ | Genshin Impact 2.1 update set to release on September 1; new Raiden Shogun introduced
READ | Genshin Impact: 'Promise of a People's Dream' released by miHoYo; all we know about it
READ | Genshin Impact Redeem Codes released; check how to download them for free in India
Tags: How to unlock the catch Polearm in Genshin Impact, Genshin Impact, Genshin Impact 5 Golden Koi Locations 5
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND