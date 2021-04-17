How To Unlock The Sykov In Warzone? Here's A Guide For The Sykov Akimbo Challenge

COD Warzone has become an extremely popular game with an expansive and massive player base. The move that made this game quite famous is when Call of Duty decided to release a free-to-play game for the players. One more feature that is loved by the fans of the game is that some of the elements from the latest game instalments by Call of Duty make their way into Warzone too. Players want to know how to unlock the Sykov in Warzone.

How to unlock the Sykov in Warzone?

The Sykov can be unlocked in Warzone in two ways, either for free or by purchasing the blueprint from the store. The Sykov can be unlocked for free in Warzone if the player gets 4 Kills by a Pistol and 5 different matches. This will unlock the Sykov for them, players are advised to use the Plunder mode to complete this challenge as it provides them with unlimited respawns and gives them more chances to get the required number of kills in a match. The alternative way for unlocking the Sykov in Warzone is by purchasing the Sykov Blueprint through the Sparks Operator Bundle for 2400 COD points. Check out the items the players will receive in the Sparks Operator Bundle below:

Legendary Sparks skin and operator: Mirka

Legendary SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle: Frozen Waste

Legendary Sykov pistol: Monviso

Vehicle skin: Traversette

Charm: True North

Sparks finishing move: Axing for Trouble

Calling card: The Tracker

Emblem: Expedition

Spray: Out Cold

Sparks quip: Wall Hanger

Through the bundle, the players will receive the Sykov Monivso pistol blueprint, which is a legendary pistol. This will become one of the top secondary weapons for any player in the game. Check out all the attachments for the Sykov Blueprint below:

Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Optic: Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Stock: PP-Karabin

Trigger Action: Lightweight Single-Action

Ammunition: 20 Round Mags

Sykov Akimbo Challenge

To unlock the Akimbo perk for the Sykov pistol, the players will have to complete the Sykov Akimbo challenge. To complete this challenge, the players will have to get 3 kills in 5 different matches using the Sykov Pistol and have the Mo’Money Perk equipped. Many players have been facing an issue with this challenge with the Akimbo Sykov not working. The issue with this challenge is that sometimes it doesn’t track the kills across matches, making the challenge longer and more tedious for the players. The Akimbo Sykov not working issue should be patched promptly by Warzone in the next update.

Can you unlock the Sykov in Cold War?

The answer to the question ‘Can you unlock the Sykov in Cold War?’, is no, you cannot. Unlike most other content that is shared between the Call of Duty franchises, the Sykov Pistol can't be unlocked. The players cannot get their hands on the Sykov Pistol in Cold War, at least for the moment, there’s no telling what COD has got planned in the future for the players. Players can unlock or purchase the Sykov in Warzone and MW.

