How To Use The Automap Feature? Step-By-Step Guide For All Diablo 2: Resurrected Doubts

Blizzard has just released a remastered version of their classic 2000 action-adventure game, Diablo 2: Resurrected. However, some players who have already started playing the game are facing issues while accessing all the new features added to the game. Thus, players have been asking specific questions like, ‘How to use the Automap feature in Diablo 2: Resurrected.’ So here is a full step-by-step guide that can help out the players access the game's Automap feature. Read more for a complete Diablo 2: Resurrected Guide.

How to use the Automap feature in Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Open the Diablo 2: Resurrected on your device.

Press "Touchpad" on PS to open the Automap Feature

Press "Minus" on Nintendo Switch to open the Automap Feature

More about Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected release date was set for September 23 and ever since the release, several players have been trying out the new game. Makers have brought in several new items for the players including a cross-play feature to help players play the game on any platform without losing any progression. The game will be available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Here is a complete list showing the pricing of all the editions of Diablo 2: Resurrected released along with the PC requirements to play this latest Blizzard release. Read more

Diablo 2: Resurrected PS5 and PS4 (Standard Edition ) will be available at a price of Rs. 3,000

Diablo 2: Resurrected Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (Standard Edition ) will be available at a price of Rs. 3,000

Diablo: Prime Evil Upgrade PS4/ PS5 editions will be available at a price of Rs. 3,500

Diablo: Prime Evil Upgrade Xbox One/ Xbox Series X|S edition will be available at a price of Rs. 3,500

Diablo: Prime Evil Collection PS4 and PS5 will be available at a price of Rs. 3,999

Diablo: Prime Evil Collection Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will be available at a price of Rs. 3,999

Diablo 2: Resurrected System requirements

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7850

RAM: 8GB

Recommended requirements