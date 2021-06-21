How To Watch The Last Supermoon 2021? Date, Time And Livestream Details

This year, in the month of June, we are going to experience an incredible strawberry lunar eclipse. A Strawberry moon is a phenomenon that occurs when Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light which otherwise reflects off the moon. In Europe, it is also known as the Honey Moon, the mead moon and the rose moon. The lunar eclipse 2021 is being dubbed as the last moon of this year. Many night sky lovers are wondering about how to watch the last Supermoon 2021. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to watch the last Supermoon 2021?

On Thursday, June 24, at 2:40 p.m. ET the last Supermoon 2021 will be at its peak. People in India will not be able to see the Strawberry Moon as the moon will rise around 11.15 pm IST. The Moon will partially start to eclipse at 11.15 pm and will last till 2.35 am as per India Standard Time. Many people around the world won't have a clear look at this moon, but one can watch it live from your home instead, with Virtual Telescope Project's Livestream of the last Supermoon 2021 over Rome on June 24, starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Precautions to take during any lunar eclipse

Some precautions should be taken while observing an eclipse. However, it is safe to look at this lunar eclipse with bare eyes and no special glasses are required. As per some traditional beliefs, eclipses have a strong effect on a person's body cycles, especially those of pregnant women. However, there is no scientific data to prove it.

The tradition behind Strawberry Moon

The Indian names for the Full Moons in the 1930s were first published in The Maine Farmer's Almanac. According to this almanac, the full moon in the month of June or the last full moon of spring is known as the strawberry moon. The strawberry moon name is derived from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in northeastern North America. In Europe, the moon is also called the Mead Moon or the Honey Moon.

Reports suggest that it was around June end when honey was ripe and ready to be harvested from hives or from the wild, which made this the 'sweetest' Moon. In fact, the word 'honeymoon' traces back to at least the 1500s in Europe which is also connected to marriage nuptials. This had also given rise to the custom of marrying in June or because the 'Honey Moon' is the 'sweetest' moon of the year.

