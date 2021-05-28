Huskerrs Howl Tournament Top Dog: All You Need To Know About The Warzone Tournament

Call of Duty games are extremely competitive games; every player is grinding to be better than the others. This competitive spirit has led to the addition of COD games in the world of e-sports. One of the very popular tournaments for COD Warzone is taking place at the moment and is called the Huskerrs Howl Tournament. This Call of Duty Warzone tournament will be split into 5 days of competition, with each day of play rewarding a percentage of the massive $200,000 prize pool.

Huskerrs Howl Tournament: Top Dog

The Huskerrs Howl Tournament has kickstarted and the chaos will extend for 5 days starting from the 21st of May and ending on the 1st of June. This tournament will provide every player with an equal chance to win the prize money and glory. Players can go to the Huskerrs official Twitch account to live stream this event or if they wish to watch a specific player, they can do that through the player’s official Twitch channel. Check out the dates, events, and prize pool for the Huskerrs Howl Warzone Tournament below:

May 21

Trios Kill Race tournament

May 24

Duos in quads

Double elimination bracket

May 25

Duos in quads

Double elimination bracket

May 31

Duos in quads

Double elimination bracket

June 1

Duos in quads

Double elimination bracket

Prize Pool

May 21 - $20,000

May 24 - $40,000

May 25 - $20,000

May 31 - $20,000

June 1 - $100,000

Huskerrs Howl Tournament Leaderboard

Many players wish to learn about the Huskerrs Howl Tournament Leaderboard Standings. On the first day of the event, Team Tfue emerged victoriously and bagged $20,000 for themselves. On the second day of the Warzone Tournament, Team Zlaner took the victory over Team Tommey. On the third day of the Tournament, Team Tommey was seen in the finals once again, just to be knocked by Aydan and Rated.

Warzone Rambo POW Dog Tags

Rambo Dog Tags have been spread across the map for the players to collect. Collecting all 10 Rambo Dog Tags will reward the player with a Rare Calling Card. These Dog Tags have been spread across the newly introduced Survival Camps in Warzone. First, the players should head towards the CIA outpost on the map and interact with it to highlight all the Rambo Dog Tag locations. All of the Dog Tags don’t have to be collected in one match, the player can complete this challenge across several matches. Check out the locations for all Warzone Survival Camps below:

Between the Port and Prison

Promenade West

Boneyard

North of the Hospital

Northeast of the Stadium

Tv Station

North of Salt Mine

In Between of Military Base and Tv Station

North of the Summit

South of the Summit

IMAGE: CALLOFDUTY TWITTER