Last Updated:

Huskerrs Howl Tournament Top Dog: All You Need To Know About The Warzone Tournament

Huskerrs Howl Tournament is going on at the moment and the stakes are rising by the day. Learn everything there is to know about Huskerrs Howl Tournament here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
huskerrs howl tournament

IMAGE: CALLOFDUTY TWITTER


Call of Duty games are extremely competitive games; every player is grinding to be better than the others. This competitive spirit has led to the addition of COD games in the world of e-sports. One of the very popular tournaments for COD Warzone is taking place at the moment and is called the Huskerrs Howl Tournament. This Call of Duty Warzone tournament will be split into 5 days of competition, with each day of play rewarding a percentage of the massive $200,000 prize pool.

Huskerrs Howl Tournament: Top Dog

The Huskerrs Howl Tournament has kickstarted and the chaos will extend for 5 days starting from the 21st of May and ending on the 1st of June. This tournament will provide every player with an equal chance to win the prize money and glory. Players can go to the Huskerrs official Twitch account to live stream this event or if they wish to watch a specific player, they can do that through the player’s official Twitch channel. Check out the dates, events, and prize pool for the Huskerrs Howl Warzone Tournament below:

May 21

  • Trios Kill Race tournament

May 24

  • Duos in quads
  • Double elimination bracket

May 25

  • Duos in quads
  • Double elimination bracket

May 31

  • Duos in quads
  • Double elimination bracket

June 1

  • Duos in quads
  • Double elimination bracket

Prize Pool

  • May 21 - $20,000
  • May 24 - $40,000
  • May 25 - $20,000
  • May 31 - $20,000
  • June 1 - $100,000

Huskerrs Howl Tournament Leaderboard

Many players wish to learn about the Huskerrs Howl Tournament Leaderboard Standings. On the first day of the event, Team Tfue emerged victoriously and bagged $20,000 for themselves. On the second day of the Warzone Tournament, Team Zlaner took the victory over Team Tommey. On the third day of the Tournament, Team Tommey was seen in the finals once again, just to be knocked by Aydan and Rated.

Warzone Rambo POW Dog Tags

Rambo Dog Tags have been spread across the map for the players to collect. Collecting all 10 Rambo Dog Tags will reward the player with a Rare Calling Card. These Dog Tags have been spread across the newly introduced Survival Camps in Warzone. First, the players should head towards the CIA outpost on the map and interact with it to highlight all the Rambo Dog Tag locations. All of the Dog Tags don’t have to be collected in one match, the player can complete this challenge across several matches. Check out the locations for all Warzone Survival Camps below:

  • Between the Port and Prison
  • Promenade West
  • Boneyard
  • North of the Hospital
  • Northeast of the Stadium
  • Tv Station
  • North of Salt Mine
  • In Between of Military Base and Tv Station
  • North of the Summit
  • South of the Summit

IMAGE: CALLOFDUTY TWITTER

READ | Warzone Friends List not working bug: Find out how to solve Warzone Friends Offline issue
READ | Warzone MOAB Battle Pass: What to expect, price and release date
READ | Arms Deal Public Event in Warzone: Here's how to start the new event in Warzone
READ | Warzone Combat Bow Killstreak: Find out how to get Combat Bow in Warzone here
READ | Warzone Rambo POW Dog Tags: Here are all the Warzone Survival Camp locations
First Published:
COMMENT