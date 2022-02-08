Indus: SuperGaming Reveals Tech Details About First Made-in-India Battle Royale Game

Indian gaming studio SuperGaming recently announced its battle royale game, Indus. The game will be released later this year for several platforms including Windows PC, consoles and mobiles. Ahead of its launch, the developers have shared more details about the game, including its story and other technical details. Keep reading to know more about the Made-in-India battle royale video game.

In a press release, the CEO of SuperGaming, Roby john mentioned that the studio wants to create a world that is different but relatable - along with weapons and other gameplay mechanics that players would expect. The storyline of the game is no less than a sci-fi movie, where the player's character is called Mythwalker, who is a hired mercenary for COVEN, an intergalactic organization that has discovered Indus - an advanced world with rich natural resources.

This is Indus, a land of myth, mysteries & unimaginable wonders. This was a planet thought to be lost in time and space, until you got here.



Indian Battle royale game Indus features

Indus is the home to several resources, including Cosmium, which is highly advanced and COVEN wants to use it for selfish purposes. On the other hand, the battle royale part of the game occurs in Virlok, which is an ever-changing arena. Like other multiplayer battle royale games, players will spawn on the map and collect weapons such as rifles, snipers and more to take a fight with opponents and survive.

The design and schematics of the game are inspired by Indian culture. For instance, the studio recently released concept art for one of the double-barrel, burst-fire snipers in the game called Ashvini. That being said, the studio is placing Indus as a free-to-play battle royale game, like other titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India or Call of Duty: Mobile. Additionally, it will also contain an in-app store where players will be able to purchase cosmetic items and skins.

Indus is still in the early development stage and the team is yet to figure out the progression system, such as a Battle Pass, ranking points, rewards etc. The game runs on Unity as its base. Additionally, the developers have also created a sandbox shooter tech stack, also known as the Indus Engine. In its official blog post, developers mention that most mainstream Android and IOS devices should be able to run the game with no issues. Minimum requirements of the game are not announced yet.