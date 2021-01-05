Inside System Requirements: How To Play This Game On Your Device?

Inside, or "INSIDE," is a puzzle adventure game from Play Dead and is directed by Amt Jensen. The game was released for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and macOS. This article offers some details about inside system requirements for PC and mobile devices.

Also read: US: 7 Charged With Felonies In Vandalism To Federal Buildings

Gameplay

The game is set in a dystopian world where a boy must solve puzzles to escape death. The player enters the inside gameplay as the unknown boy. The game offers a 2.5D surrounding in a monochromatic shade with a dark environment with some dash of colors to highlight certain features. One of the distinct features is that the game has minimal sounds.

Also read: Koeman: 'Messi Is Free To Decide If He Stays Or Goes'

The boy can control different bodies to solve puzzles. Inside gameplay also comes with other hidden orbs. The player needs to deactivate the glowing orbs to win the game and open the game's alternative ending.

If you plan to play the game, check if your device supports the inside size and find more about the specifications.

OS: Windows 7 or 8 or 10 (64-bit Only)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz, or AMD FX 8120 @ 3.1 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GT 630 or 650, otherwise AMD Radeon HD6570 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Also read: UK Judge To Rule On US Extradition For WikiLeaks' Assange

If your device supports these specifications, the game will run on your device. But, the recommended inside pc systems are-

OS: Windows 8 or 10 (64-bit Only)

Processor: Intel i7 920 (2.7 GHz), or AMD Phenom II 945 @ 3.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660, or Radeon R9-270

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 3 GB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

The requirements for the laptop are also the same as the PC specifications.

How to download the game?

The game is available on Microsoft official store, ios official store and also on steam. You can also find the inside download link on their official website. Just click on the download link and install the game by following the instructions.

Also read: Tottenham Hotspur Issues Statement After Three Players Breach COVID-19 Protocol

Android specifications

The Inside game is also available on android and iOS devices. You can find the inside download link on the play store and apps store. The minimum configuration for android users is android version 7.0. On the other hand, it requires iOS 13.0 for Apple device users. Those who are playing the game on their mobile must have 1.t GB storage space free to accommodate inside size.