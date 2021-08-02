Intel's Upcoming Thunderbolt 5 Connectivity might Just Support Up To 80 Gb/s Bandwidth

Intel has been the industry leader for their processors and generation hardware interface devices. A recent update from AnandTech confirms that the new Thunderbolt 5 could support up to 80 Gb/s. This has now been picked up by the gamers and they are constantly searching about it on the internet. This is mostly because it is extremely shocking to see the TB5 being able to support data transfer at such a high speed. The information was accidentally released by the EVP and GM of Intel's Client Computing Group, Gregory Bryant. To help the users, here is all the information on the internet about Intel’s upcoming Thunderbolt 5. Read more

Thunderbolt 5 connectivity to support 80 Gb/s Bandwidth

This particular Intel leak surfaced on the internet after a photo from a Thunderbolt-related tour showed off a poster on a lab wall with the words "80G PHY Technology." This is certainly huge because the current speed of the already used Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 connections is almost half the speed offered by TB5. Thus hearing such an upgrade from Intel is certainly a positive thing. The poster also said, "USB 80G is targeted to support the existing USB-C ecosystem," which suggests that this feature could be used with the already existing USB-C interface connector. The leak also confirms that PAM-3 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation) will help the TB5 to use a 3-bit data signal for achieving higher bandwidth speed without any issues. Apart from this, here is also some latest information on the internet about Intel.

More about Intel

The developers at Intel are currently working towards releasing their 12th generation processing chip which is rumoured to be known as Alder Lake. These chips released by the tech giants are not released yet but will soon be available in the markets. A recent report from VideoCardz claims that they have leaked specifications for the Alder Lake processors. To help the users, here is the list of specifications that have been released.

Core i9-12900K

P-Core 1-2C 5.3GHz/8C 5.0GHz

E-Core 1-4C 3.9GHz/8C 3.7GHz

30MB L3 Cache

PL1=125W/PL2=228W

Core i7-12700K

P-Core 1-2C 5.0GHz/8C 4.7GHz

E-Core 1-2C 3.8GHz/4C 3.6GHz

25MB L3 Cache

PL1=125W/PL2=228W

Core i5-12600K