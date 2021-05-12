Is Beast Boy Coming To Fortnite? Here's More About The Popular DC Character Skin

The fans have recently been asking a number of questions related to Fortnite skins. They are currently trying to find answers to questions like is Beast Boy coming to Fortnite and, if yes, how to get Beast Boy skin in the game. This seems to be one of the most popular topics spoken by the Fortnite gamers recently. This is because the release of the DC character skin has been confirmed by an official blog posted on Epic Games' website. The makers have planned to bring in the skin from May 13 and the fans are certainly excited for the game. This Teen Titans member will be a part of the Chapter 2 Season 6’s Battle Pass warriors of the game and thus it happens to be an essential part of the number of Fortnite characters in the game. The makers have not only got the skin in the game but have also a new Beast Boy cup that gives its participants some exciting rewards.

How to get Beast Boy in Fortnite?

According to the blog posted on Epic Games official website, the Beast Boy cup is going to start on May 12 and the players will get rewards by just participating in it. They will receive a new Beast Boy & Raven Spray just for competing in this cup. Apart from this, the makers have also kept rewards like the new BBRae Loading Screen which has been created by iconic Raven Loves Beast Boy artist, Gabriel Piccolo as rewards for scoring 8 points in the cups. So without any delay, log onto your Fortnite games and try to make the most out of the new Beast Boy cup immediately. Apart from this, a number of news has surfaced on the internet relating to Fortnite skins.

More about Fortnite

Recently it has been confirmed that the makers will be releasing a new Naruto skin in the game which might cost somewhere around 700 V-Bucks in the game. Apart from bringing in some iconic fictional characters, makers have also brought in the Neymar Jr skin to the game. Well, getting a skin in Fortnite is certainly an easy task but it does require some in-game money. To minimise your spending on such skins, you can buy a battle pass in the game. Or else the players can even pay around 950 V-bucks or 2800 V-bucks for the deluxe edition in the game to buy the Neymar Jr skin in Fortnite.

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER