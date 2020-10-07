Is Crash Bandicoot 4 On PS4? Know More About The New Activision Release

Crash Bandicoot 4 has been released and the players have been loving it. They have also been asking a lot of questions about the game. These questions have already managed to dominate the gaming sectors lately. Thus we have decided to pick these questions and answer them. Read more to know other details about Crash Bandicoot 4.

Is Crash Bandicoot 4 available on PS4?

The players have been wanting to know a lot of information before buying the classic PlayStation release. The players want to know is Crash Bandicoot 4 available on PS4. This information can be found out on the game’s official website. But to help you out, we too have answered these questions.

Yes, Crash Bandicoot 4 is going to be available for PS4. It will be extremely shocking to not see the game being released on the console. Crash Bandicoot has been released on every generation PS gaming console ever released. The game franchise started with a PS 1 release and, since then, been released for the next generation consoles. The game will also be available on Xbox One. But the makers have not yet announced anything related to the next generation consoles.

More about Crash Bandicoot Price and review

Crash Bandicoot is one of the most iconic games on Sony’s Playstation. It first game that developed was actually made for the Playstation 1 and has made an appearance on every next console since. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time is the latest instalment to the franchise and is going to be released for PS4 and Xbox One. Crash Bandicoot 4 is going to follow Crash Bandicoot 3, which was released 20 years ago. Thus using the tag line, "It's about time" is certainly explained after such a long wait. The game costs about $54.99 which is approximately Rs 4,028.

Crash Bandicoot 4 was released on October 2, 2020. The players have been loving the maker’s efforts to keep the classic elements the game intact while adding a number of new things to do thei their Crash Bandicoot 4. The players are loving the fact that they are able to experience their favourite childhood character in this new PS4 game with a number of new maps and challenges. Mostly the game has scored a number of great reviews. But its outstanding features like new competitive and co-op modes have certainly given the developers, Toys for Bob all the credits for their creativity. Here are some popular game critic ratings on Crash Bandicoot 4.

GameSpot -- 8/10

Game Informer -- 8.5/10

Destructoid -- 9/10

VG24/7 -- ⅗

IGN -- 8/10

Polygon -- No Score

