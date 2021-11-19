Is Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox Game pass? CD Projekt Red answers on Twitter

While previous rumours have suggested that CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077 will bring the game to Xbox game Pass, the studio has recently confirmed that it has no such plans. Xbox Game Pass is a paid monthly service that provides Xbox console owners access to over 300 games that can be downloaded and played on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. Cyberpunk 2077 is a role-playing open-world game that was launched in September last year.

An editor at VGC News, Andy Robinson tweeted today about the possibility of Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox Game Pass, basing his argument on Cyberpunk's gameplay feature in a marketing video. In a rather savage reply to this tweet, CD Projekt Red's PR Director Radek Grabowski was that there are no plans for bringing the Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass. Hence, it is officially confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Game Pass appearance will not be happening.

Cyberpunk 2077 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass, according to gameplay featured in a marketing video.https://t.co/AFajAg7Juz — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) November 19, 2021

I just thought I'll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. — Radek (@gamebowski) November 19, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Game Pass appearance was hinted at by a short clip in a marketing video

The rumour about Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox Game Pass spread like wildfire after Xbox release a marketing video on November 18, 2021. The video was about the game streaming option coming to consoles subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate. It featured a short clip from the popular game Cyberpunk 2077. Minutes after the video was released, gaming communities on several social media platforms speculated that since Xbox only features games that are or can be a part of the Xbox Game Pass, Cyberpunk might be coming to Microsoft's Game Pass.

As the speculation received positive feedback on several platforms, it came out as a gaming news feature by several platforms and publications. However, as it turns out, Microsoft has no plans to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass. Most recently, Microsoft has released over 70 new Xbox 360 and other original Xbox games for the backward compatible library of games. The games were released during the Xbox 20th anniversary event conducted on November 15, 2021. Alongside, the company also released the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta version on the same day. Stay tuned for more gaming news.