Is Fnyup.com Legit Or A Scam? Truth Behind The Free Fortnite V-Bucks Portal Explained

Fortnite is one of the most epic Battle Royale games which is enjoyed by players all around the world. Epic Games' Fortnite is a free-to-play game for all, thus the developer has to include in-game purchases in order to generate revenue from the property.

V-Bucks is the virtual currency in the game which can be used to but an array of items available in the Item Shop. People can get their hands on a collection of vibrant cosmetics in exchange for real money. V-Bucks require players to spend real money on the game, in order to buy outfits and other accessories in Fornite. But, many fake websites in the past have claimed to deliver free V-Bucks. One such website has now come to light -

Is Fnyup.com legit?

Fnyup.com is the latest website that claims to let gamers get their hands on V-Bucks for free. Once users access the website, they will be prompted to click a button to acquire free V-Bucks. The website consists of artwork from Fortnite's latest Chapter 2 - Season 3 which can confuse some people.

Image courtesy - Fnyup.com

The website later asks users to insert their Fortnite Username along with the platform they play the game on. Fortnite is available for Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS as of now. After putting in the required information. the website asks whether users need a Battle Pass. After choosing the 'Yes' option, it leads to a page that asks 'How many V-Bucks do you want?'. ranging from 1000 to 13500 V-bucks.

After filling in the required information, the website prompts the message of 'Fatal Error! Botlike Behaviour Detected' and asks to verify the account. After clicking the Verify option, users are given an option to download two applications on their device. Once the applications are downloaded, the website freezes and neither the V-Bucks are added to the Fortnite nor a Battle Pass.

Image courtesy - Fnyup.com

After extensive research on the website, it can be concluded that fnyup.com is not legitimate. The website only prompts users to download and install two applications. Whereas, putting any random username with a random platform on the website will also lead to the website stating that a user with that specific information actually exists. The website may also contain malicious content that can tamper a user's device.

