Is Gotham Knights A Sequel To Arkham Knight? Continuation Or Standalone Explained

DC Fandome took place recently and released a bunch of exciting content for fans of the DC Multiverse showcasing features ranging from films, shows, and games. Two major DC games namely Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League were announced at the event. While Suicide Squad is no sequel to any DC game before this, fans were confused whether Gotham Knights is a direct sequel to DC's flagship game Arkham Knights. Instead of Bruce Wayne, the playable characters of Gotham Knights are Bat Girl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. According to a statement given to ComicBook.com by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, Gotham Knights is not a sequel to Arkhan Knights.

Gotham Knights and Arkham Knight not related

According to the statement, Gotham Knights is a 'brand-new open-world' third-person game that features Batman's family members picking up the mantle to fight crime after his death. Player will get to step into the role of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin to protect the city infested with criminals who have gained new confidence after Batman's death. Players in the game will 'descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight'.

The trailer pits Mr Freeze's characters as an antagonist even when he transitioned to the good side in Arkham Knight, hinting that the new game is another venture in DC's vast multiverse. Two-Face and Mr Freeze will be the two main villains in the game with many lesser-known villains expected to be in the roster. To subdue the confusion furthermore, the official Twitter account has also shared a tweet describing the game to be 'an all-new original story set in Gotham City. Choose your Knight and live your legacy'. Check out the tweet below -

WB has confirmed that the game can either be played as a solo game or two-player as a part of the online cooperative experience. Players will also get to explore the open-world of Gotham in the game and the characters will get increased skills as the game progresses. Gotham Knights will debut in 2021 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/One, and PC.

