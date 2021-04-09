Is MLB The Show On Xbox Game Pass? Here's More About The 16th Addition To The Franchise

MLB The Show 21 is an upcoming baseball video game that has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. This was mainly because the makers have now decided to take their game across multiple platforms. Because of this, the players have certainly been curious to find some more information about it. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about the same. Read more about MLB The Show 21.

Is MLB The Show on Xbox game pass?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular baseball video game, MLB The Show. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like is MLB The Show on Xbox Game pass and what is the release date for MLB The Show. This is because the makers of the game have decided to take their game cross-platform and not stick with being a PS exclusive. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions including is MLB The Show on Xbox Game pass and what is the release date for MLB The Show. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about MLB The Show.

Yes, it has been confirmed that the upcoming MLB The Show game is going to be available on Xbox Game Pass. It is certainly shocking to see the game being released for both these platforms as initially, it was a PlayStation exclusive. All this started when the makers of the game decided to give the opportunity to more players who wished to try their hands at this baseball video game. A PlayStation representative recently spoke to Inverse and said that as part of the goal for this year’s game, MLB has confirmed to open up the franchise to more players and baseball fans. He also added that the decision provides a unique opportunity to further the popular game franchise, MLB The Show as the premier brand for baseball video games. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some additional information about the game right here. Read more

More about MLB The Show

MLB The Show 21 is an upcoming baseball game that has been developed by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment only for PlayStation consoles. The MLB Advanced Media were publishers for the game’s Xbox release. MLB The Show release date is set for April 20, 2021, and has brought in Fernando Tatís Jr. as their cover page star and who also happens to be the youngest player to be featured as a cover star. It also happens to be the 16th addition to the MLB The Show gaming franchise.

Promo Image Source: MLB The Show Twitter