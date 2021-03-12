Is Monster Hunter Rise Coming To India? Find Out Everything About This Upcoming Title

Monster Hunter Rise, one of the most anticipated games of 2021, is almost here with its release date being March 26, 2021. The game comes under the category of an action RPG which was developed and published by Capcom for the Nintendo Switch platform. Instalment wise it is the 6th in the Monster Hunter series after the Monster Hunter: World and will be released worldwide in just a few weeks. But why is Monster Hunter Rise not coming to India? Continue reading to find out everything about the Monster rise launch date in India.

Is Monster Hunter Rise Coming to India?

With the worldwide release date of Monster Hunter Rise nearing, it is still not listed for Nintendo Switch on retailers like Amazon India and other similar retailers from where Indian customers can purchase their copies locally. It was confirmed by Capcom to IGN India that the distribution of Monster Hunter Rise is being handled by Nintendo themselves and therefore it is not going to be officially released in India through e-Xpress Interactive. This is due to the fact that there are no distributors of Nintendo in India and each and every game for the Switch was delivered to India by various other distributors. Examples are games like Skyrim, Doom and some more whose publishing was done by Bethesda but they got distributed by Nintendo.

Now since Monster Hunter Rise doesn't have any official release dates for India, game stores are listing the pre-order of this game at a very high price of Rs. 4,999. This wouldn't have been the case if e-Xpress brought the game officially to the country. Monster Hunter Rise is available in different editions as listed below: