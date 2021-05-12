Is Outlast 2 Multiplayer? Red Barrels To Come Up With Outlast Trials With Coop Features

Many games are released with multiplayer functionality and some receive this feature through updates. Outlast 2 is one of the most popular horror survivor games out there and adding multiplayer to the mix will be appreciated by all. ‘Is Outlast 2 Multiplayer?’ is a question that has been raised by many players.

Is Outlast 2 Multiplayer?

The answer to this question is no, Outlast 2 does not support multiplayer. This game like the previous game is a strictly single-player horror experience and it doesn’t look like the game will be receiving this feature any time soon. Outlast 2 Multiplayer might come in the future, but it seems doubtful as the developers, Red Barrels, have already announced the next instalment to the franchise, Outlast Trials.

With Outlast Trials the developers will be testing out the coop feature. The game will allow the players to face the horrors of the game either by themselves or with up to three other test subjects. The fact that the developer plans to release a full-scale multiplayer game in the future, makes Outlast 2 multiplayer less of a possibility each day. On top of adding multiplayer, the game will be changing one more thing and that is the location. Outlast Trials takes the players back in time to the Soviet Union during the Cold War era.

Outlast 2 Patch Notes

Global rebalancing of the game difficulty.

The microphone no longer uses extra batteries.

Increased the size of subtitles.

Fixed an issue on Intel HD 4000 cards where most dynamic lights were missing.

Fixed an issue where flickering black squares appear in the center of the screen at some specific resolutions.

Fixed an issue with alternate controller mappings and the camcorder UI.

Fixed an issue with double doors where one of them is locked.

Fixed an issue causing lost save games when Steam somehow fails to initialize.

Fixed some heretic sound effects.

Fixed multiple minor gameplay issues (collisions, crawling, tutorials, etc.)

Fixed multiple rare crashes.

Added a "-refreshrate 60" command-line parameter to specify a preferred refresh rate (replace 60 by the desired refresh rate).

Added a "-notexturelimit" command-line parameter to remove texture size limits based on VRAM amount.

Added a "-borderless" command-line parameter to use borderless fullscreen and not have to edit INI files.

