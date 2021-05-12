Is Outlast 2 Multiplayer? Red Barrels To Come Up With Outlast Trials With Coop Features

Quick links:
IMAGE: REDBARRELSGAMES.COM WEBSITE
Many games are released with multiplayer functionality and some receive this feature through updates. Outlast 2 is one of the most popular horror survivor games out there and adding multiplayer to the mix will be appreciated by all. ‘Is Outlast 2 Multiplayer?’ is a question that has been raised by many players.
The answer to this question is no, Outlast 2 does not support multiplayer. This game like the previous game is a strictly single-player horror experience and it doesn’t look like the game will be receiving this feature any time soon. Outlast 2 Multiplayer might come in the future, but it seems doubtful as the developers, Red Barrels, have already announced the next instalment to the franchise, Outlast Trials.
With Outlast Trials the developers will be testing out the coop feature. The game will allow the players to face the horrors of the game either by themselves or with up to three other test subjects. The fact that the developer plans to release a full-scale multiplayer game in the future, makes Outlast 2 multiplayer less of a possibility each day. On top of adding multiplayer, the game will be changing one more thing and that is the location. Outlast Trials takes the players back in time to the Soviet Union during the Cold War era.