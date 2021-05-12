Is Pine Multiplayer Available? Epic Games Announces Pine To Be Their Next Free Game

Pine is a simulation game that takes place in an open world. Set in the lovely world of Albamare, you play Hue, a bright young adult who must discover, trade, and battle his way through a colourful world full of creatures far smarter than humans. So, is Pine multiplayer available? Continue reading the article to find out more about this open-world survival game.

Pine

As of now the game - Pine is available in single-player mode only. There is no multiplayer mode for Pine. This was confirmed by one of the developers in the discussions section of the steam community. There he mentions that unfortunately there is no Multiplayer as it's too big a task for a small team like them to implement a multiplayer functionality for a game like this. He goes on to explain that he is not sure if it could be called a siege wars type of element but as the players progress through the game, they will get the ability to call a small group of friends for attacking a village.

The developers have also mentioned that their first priority will be to fix all the ongoing and could be issues that the people have been having and could have. Only after all these important things are taken care of and it's out of the way, then depending on how well the game does and the responses they get from the player base, they look into adding new features + content.

On its website, Epic Games announced Pine as the next free game coming to the Epic Games Store. It was developed by Twirlbound and published by Kongregate and is described as an open-world action-adventure game set in a virtual world where humans never reached the top of the food chain. From May 6th to 13th, the game will be available for free download.

Pine System Requirements

Minimum System Requirements OSWindows 7 (64-bit) ProcessorQuad Core 3.2 Ghz or equivalent Memory8 GB RAM Storage4 GB available space GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or equivalent

Recommended System Requirements OSWindows 10 (64-bit) ProcessorQuad Core 3.40 Ghz or equivalent Memory8 GB RAM Storage4 GB available space GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or equivalent



IMAGE: Twirlbound