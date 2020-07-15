Is Rocket Arena Free To Play? Know About The Cross-platform Game By EA

Rocket Arena is the latest production by EA Originals, which is EA's Indie gaming project. The game features 3v3 battles where every player can use a different variant of rocket launchers. Reviewers have gotten their hands on the game and have described it to be a fun treat for gamers as it includes a number of entertaining game modes. Similarly, people have been wondering if the game will be free when it releases, as the beta version of the game was free for all. But, it has been revealed that the Rocket Arena will, in fact, be a paid game.

Rocket Arena game details

Rocket Arena has launched on a number of leading platforms including support for crossplay. Players can enjoy the game on both PSN and Xbox Live while being able to find another being on different platforms and enjoy a game. Unlike Apex legends, Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite, Rocket Arena actually costs money for players to pick up and play.

The Standard Edition of Rocket Arena is available for $29.99, whereas The Mythic Edition for the same game priced at $39.99. In India, the Mythic edition for all platforms including PS, Xbox and PC has been listed at â‚¹2,799. In the UK, the game has been priced at £24.99. Like many games in a similar genre, Rocket Arena has plans of adding new characters and difficulties for players as months pass by.

Image courtesy - official EA store

At launch, Rocket Arena is providing its players with access to all the 10 playable heroes. These heroes feature 100 levels of progression. Along with the heroes, the game includes 10 diverse maps, 22 gameplay changing artefacts and custom games along with social and ranked playlists. The game furthermore includes four competitive game modes, a training mode, a practice mode and a cooperative mode. Rocket Arena includes a number of daily and weekly challenges along with dozens of cosmetic items, similar to Fortnite. All of these additional modes can be unlocked in the game through in-game progression. Every hero in the game has a distinctive personality which ensures that players never run out of action.

