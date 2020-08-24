Is Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League In The Arkham Universe? Read Details

After almost five years in development, Rocksteady revealed the trailer for the Suicide Squad Kill The Justice league game. The studio had previously announced the game with a single poster and promise for more content surrounding the game debuting soon.

The promise to fans was delivered by Rocksteady wh dropped a full-length trailer for the game during the DC FanDome event. Though the trailer for the game sets a fun yet exciting tone for the game, fans wished to know whether Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League will be a part of the Arkham game universe.

The question was actually answered during the virtual event itself where Rocksteady's Sefton Hill had revealed that the game will indeed be a part of the Arkham universe.

Suicide Squad game to be a part of the Arkham universe

The Suicide Squad panel at the DC FanDome event was headlined by Will Arnett who has famously voiced Batman in the Lego Batman Movie. Speculations suggest that Arnett will be yet again picking up the mantle of Batman for the Suicide Squad game, however, there are no confirmations by the actor about the same.

Will conducted a brief interview with Rocksteady's co-founder Sefton Hill who revealed that the game will be a part of the Arkham universe. Though the game will have connections to the previous game series, it wasn't specified which parts of the universe Suicide Squad will be exploring. Hill in his statement during the DC FanDome event stated that 'This is a continuation of the Arkhamverse, so a lot of the threads and storylines you're going to see come to fruition in this game'.

Image courtesy - Still from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official Teaser Trailer

The title and the name of the game suggest that the Suicide Squad will be facing off the Justice League, making heroes turn into villains for the game. The game will be taking place after the events of Arkham Knight which suggests that not many key villains will be included in the narrative of the adventure. Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is scheduled to release in 2022 for PC and next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

