Is There A Shiny Dwebble In Pokemon Go? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Dwebble is a Bug and Rock type Pokemon with a max CP of 1384, 118 attack, 128 defense, and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Dwebble is vulnerable to Rock, Steel, and Water type moves. Dwebble is boosted by rain and partly cloudy weather. Dwebble's best moves are Smack Down and X-Scissor (7.86 DPS). Is there a shiny Dwebble in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out about it as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Shiny Dwebble

The good news is that Shiny Dwebble can be found in Pokemon Go. Along with Shiny Crustle, the shiny variation was added last year during the Bug Out! event. Dwebble (the Rock Inn Pokémon) will be the focus on June 1, and players will receive double XP for catching Pokémon. In Pokémon Go, Dwebble (as well as its evolution, Crustle) can be shiny. The monthly Spotlight Hour event is one thing that stays the same month after month. For those who are unaware, the Spotlight Hour occurs every Tuesday and increases the spawn rate of a certain Pokemon for one hour during the day. Players will be able to add some exciting new Pokemon to their collection while also catching some shinies as a result of this.

Dwebble is a Pokemon from the fifth generation that can be found in the Unova area. Crustle is the Dwebble evolution, and players can perform it by feeding it 50 candy. The pokemon has the appearance of a little crab with a massive rock on its back. The Pokedex tells that when this Pokemon finds a suitable stone, it secretes a liquid from its mouth to create a hole into which it can crawl.

Dwebble may not appear to be the strongest at first glance, yet this Pokemon is capable of defeating some powerful opponents. Players should consider adding Dwebble to their Pokemon collection because its evolution can be useful in battle scenarios. To include Dwebble into a player's battle armoury, they must first study its stats, which include Dwebble's strongest moveset, Dwebble's weaknesses, and more.

IMAGE: Nintendo