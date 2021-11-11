Last Updated:

Is Valorant Down Right Now? Netizens Tweet To Share 'server Issues' & 'connection Errors'

Riot's tactical shooter game, Valorant has always remained a topic of hype among players and like any other new title, server issues are inevitable for the game. According to a recent report by Down Detector, several server problems have been reported on Valorant in the last 24 hours. 

As per the latest report, the most reported problems include facing server issues followed by login and website errors. Along with this, the maximum number of issues were reported at 8:00 am. Meanwhile, people have already started sharing issues faced by them including 'code 59' followed by a black screen, server problems, and slow speed.

Is Valorant down right now?

Several people took to Twitter for sharing the issues faced by them and reported about Valorant being down. 

Earlier on November 2, Valorant went down for some time as the game was being updated. The timings were confirmed by Riot itself, stating that the players will not be able to play the title during the downtime because of server maintenance which will be up in a few hours.

Valorant Servers Status 

Meanwhile, the confirmation which was provided by Riot is usually updated on its official Twitter account. Along with that, the status is also available on Riot's Service Status page which includes all the errors accompanied by the time it began and also, at times, the time frame for when it will be up and running. 

(Image: @PlayValorant/Twitter)

