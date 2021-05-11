Is Valorant Mobile Pre-registration Real? When Is The Game Coming?

Valorant is one of the top multiplayer shooter games that many players enjoy. Like all the other popular games, Valorant has also included a bunch of cosmetics in the gameplay system and the players can attempt to unlock them through the battle pass or purchase them through the store. However, a recent listing of Valorant Mobile as an upcoming title on TapTap has been making all the fans go crazy. This is the reason why many are wondering about Valorant Mobile pre-register details. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Valorant Mobile pre-register opening

A third-party application store called TapTap has reportedly enlisted Valorant Mobile, and it has also asked players to pre-register themselves for the game. However, Riot Games has not confirmed the development of Valorant Mobile, but the pre-registration process on the TapTap portal is still open. Currently, more than 45,000 registrations have already been made.

As we all know that PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have been gaining a lot of love from the mobile gaming community for a very long time. Many game developers are trying to launch their mobile version. Riot Game itself has launched mobile versions of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra which is why the possibility of Valorant Mobile is quite thunderous. A report by IGN India states that Riot has been developing a mobile version of Valorant and the organisation will announce the game by E3 2021, which is around mid-June. However, there has not been any official announcement about the multiplayer game.

So, TapTap might be acting early to gain a first-person advantage in the market. As we all know that TapTap is a third-party application store that is responsible for providing various mobile games which might not be available on Google Play or Apple App Store due to any reason. Nevertheless, looking at the number of players that have considered for Valorant Mobile pre register hypes up the competition even more. But, players need to know that despite the pre-registration process on the platform, the game may or may not come any time sooner. Players are waiting for Riot Games response eagerly and are very curious about the announcement of the game.

IMAGE: PLAYVALORANT TWITTER