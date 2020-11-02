Last Updated:

Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 In RDR2: Follow This Guide To Get Locations

Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 in RDR2 is one of the optional side quests which the players can pick up at the early stages of the game. Read on.

RDR2 players will be able to start 'The Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map' side quest as soon Chapter 2 begins and this is exactly where the game story starts to open up. Completing this side quest gives the players a reason to explore the vast open world of RDR2 and gives a chance to level up their Explorer Challenge progress. This will also reward the players with a Pearl Necklace, $15 in cash and in the final stage, two Gold Bars that are worth $500 each. Continue reading to know all about Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Gang Map 2.

At the start of chapter 2, players will be able to find a Stranger location on some cliffs that are in the west direction of Flatrock Station. This stranger will hand over the first Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map for $10.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Treasure Locations

  • Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 1 Location: Check the map by opening your satchel. This will reveal that the town in question is Valentine, and the rocks are Caliban's Seat.
  • Now towards the south of the town: The players need to Approach Caliban's Seat which they can do from the south-east.
  • While going along the plateau there will be a camp on the right side. Right before this, there will be a slope from the mountain top. Go down from here.
  • Keep going through the cliff edge till you come across a gap and a big rock. Run and then jump to leap, and the same button to vault over.
  • In the end, there will be a crack in the wall and you need to search here. This will give you a Pearl Necklace which can be sold at a Fence and the Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 for this RDR2 Jack Hall Gang Treasure Mission.

  • Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 Location: The Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 will reveal many geysers. These are all located at Cotorra Springs - far north on the map.
  • After reaching this place, stand in the second 'O' or Cotorra. Here you will be able to see a circle of cairns. The three geysers on the map will be to the north-east:
  • All you need to do is stand at the rock formation closest to these geysers and you will receive a prompt to search that will give you the 2nd treasure.

