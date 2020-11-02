Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 In RDR2: Follow This Guide To Get Locations

RDR2 players will be able to start 'The Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map' side quest as soon Chapter 2 begins and this is exactly where the game story starts to open up. Completing this side quest gives the players a reason to explore the vast open world of RDR2 and gives a chance to level up their Explorer Challenge progress. This will also reward the players with a Pearl Necklace, $15 in cash and in the final stage, two Gold Bars that are worth $500 each. Continue reading to know all about Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Gang Map 2.

Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 in RDR2

At the start of chapter 2, players will be able to find a Stranger location on some cliffs that are in the west direction of Flatrock Station. This stranger will hand over the first Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map for $10.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Treasure Locations

Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 1 Location: Check the map by opening your satchel. This will reveal that the town in question is Valentine, and the rocks are Caliban's Seat.

Now towards the south of the town: The players need to Approach Caliban's Seat which they can do from the south-east.

While going along the plateau there will be a camp on the right side. Right before this, there will be a slope from the mountain top. Go down from here.

Keep going through the cliff edge till you come across a gap and a big rock. Run and then jump to leap, and the same button to vault over.

In the end, there will be a crack in the wall and you need to search here. This will give you a Pearl Necklace which can be sold at a Fence and the Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 for this RDR2 Jack Hall Gang Treasure Mission.

Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 Location: The Jack Hall Gang Treasure Map 2 will reveal many geysers. These are all located at Cotorra Springs - far north on the map.

After reaching this place, stand in the second 'O' or Cotorra. Here you will be able to see a circle of cairns. The three geysers on the map will be to the north-east:

All you need to do is stand at the rock formation closest to these geysers and you will receive a prompt to search that will give you the 2nd treasure.

