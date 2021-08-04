Jio Fiber Introduces New Feature To Make Video Calls From Smart TVs Through Smartphones

Jio Fiber has been providing additional services to the users to attract a larger user base. One of the latest services that they have added to the roster is Jio Fiber Video Calls. This is a new video call service that the members of Jio Fibre can use to make connections. Jio Fiber Video Calls can also be used through smart TVs, this is a new feature that Jio is planning to bring to smart TVs.

Jio Fiber Video Calls Service

Reliance Jio is bringing intriguing new features to their Jio Fibre service to attract more users. This Jio Fiber New feature will allow the users to make video calls to other users on the platform from their smart TVs. The smart TVs will be controlled by Android or iOS devices to utilise the Jio Fiber new feature. The recommended Wi-Fi speed by Jio is a 5GHz Wi-Fi band, this will provide an optimum experience to the user with lesser frame drops and a better visual experience. The new Jio Fiber feature will be controlled through an Android or an iOS device, there are recommended operating system versions for both devices. Android device users should be running OS 6.0 or higher and iOS devices should be on iOS 10 or higher.

How to use Jio Fiber Video Calls?

To utilise this new feature introduced by Reliance Jio, the users will have to use the JioJoin App. The JioJoin app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

After the download is complete the users will have to log in to make their device a companion device for their Jio Fiber Connection. The log-in process is pretty straightforward, the users will have to feed in their 10-Digit Jio Fiber number and the connection will be made automatically.

After the user's smartphone has been turned into a companion device, the user can utilise their smartphone cameras for video calling another user.

The video call will be made through JioFiber Voice, this is a service that is received along with the Jio Fiber plan.

The users will have to use the JioJoin App and choose the 'camera on mobile' option to initiate the video call to a user.

IMAGE CREDIT: PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE