JioPhone Next Specifications Leaks Suggest Device Might Not Be Able To Play BGMI

Jio has been working on releasing a brand new JioPhone Next smartphone for the Indian markets. Makers have not released anything official about the phone but there are several specifications leaks about the phone going around in the community. It seems like the phone will not be capable of playing BGMI, which is one of the most popular games amongst Indian gamers. Industry experts like Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers confirm that the phone's memory capability will not be capable to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on the phone. This has been picked up by the gaming community and they are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information about BGMI on JioPhoine Next.

JioPhone Next might not support Battlegrounds Mobile India

It will be shocking to see JioPhone not being able to support one of the most downloaded games in India. BGMI recently crossed the 50 million downloads milestone on the Google Play Store and also introduced an iOS version of their game. With the increasing demand for this Battle Royale game, it might just keep the gamers away from this budget smartphone. But because the phone is supposed to be one of the cheapest buys on the market, it is not expected to run games like BGMi that can take up almost 1 GB of space on your phone. Well, nothing official has been released by Jio or Krafton about this. Jio is planning to release the specifications soon but the industry is already filled up with rumours about the features and prices of this phone. Here is all we know about this upcoming JipPhone Next budget phone.

More about JioPhone Next

A recent leak from popular data miner, Yogesh confirms that the phone is going to be loaded with a 5.5" HD display, 4G VoLTE Dual SIM, 2/3GB RAM, 16/32GB storage eMMC 4.5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 215, Android 11 (Go Edition). Rear camera: 13MP, 8MP front camera 2,500mAh battery. The display of the phone is supposed to support 720x1,440 pixels HD+ display. The same leak also suggests that the price of the phone will be about ₹3,499. The phone was initially announced during the 4th Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June 2021. Reliance Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani had released an official statement claiming that the JioPhone Next aims to be the most affordable smartphone in the market.

