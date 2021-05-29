June Fortnite Crew Pack: How To Get The Mecha Cuddle Master Skin?

The primary character in the Fortnite Crew Pack for June 2021 is Mecha Cuddle Master. This Pack also includes the stylish Psytronic Bow Back Bling, the fuel-powered Nuzzle Jet Pickaxe, and the ornamental Cuddle Mech Wrap, in addition to the Mecha Cuddle Master Outfit. There are also different editions of the Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. Continue reading to know more about this Mecha Cuddle Master Skin.

June Fortnite Crew Pack

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET on May 31, 2021, all active Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive June's Crew Pack. All four Fortnite Crew Loading Screens will be sent to subscribers as well. Subscribers to the Fortnite Crew always have instant access to the current Season's Battle Pass, which means that active subscribers at the time of the Chapter 2 Season 7 debut will automatically receive the Season's Battle Pass. If you subscribe while the Season is still running and don't own the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, you'll get it automatically.

The Fortnite Crew subscription costs $11.99 a month and includes a monthly skin, 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the Item Shop, and other benefits. The default colour scheme for the Mecha Cuddle Master skin is pink, but there will also be white/black and white/red options. Although Mecha Cuddle Master has been charged for June, players can still acquire the May Crew Pack. Players who sign up for Fortnite Crew before May 31 at 8 p.m. ET (when active members start receiving June's Crew Pack) will receive May's Crew Pack automatically. Deimos, the skeletal soul-snatcher, is the major character of May's Crew Pack.

The massive Season 7 of Fortnite will be released next month. This will result in the long-awaited alien invasion of the battle royale island. There is currently little information available about what players may expect, although the crafting system will undoubtedly undergo significant adjustments.

Throughout May, Fortnite Crew subscribers received four additional Loading Screens, each detailing how Cuddle Team Leader became Mecha Cuddle Master. If they don't already have them, active subscribers in June will receive all four Loading Screens that are mentioned below:

Loading Screen 1: BEARALLEL UNIVERSE

Loading Screen 2: BEAR BEGINNINGS

Loading Screen 3: CUDDLE CHARGE!

Loading Screen 4: THE NEW TEAM

IMAGE: Epic Games