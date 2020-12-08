Just Cause 4 Easter Egg Locations: Jurassic Park, Cow Gun And More Easter Eggs In Game

PS Plus has released Just Cause 4 as a free game for December. The players have been constantly asking a lot of questions related to the game. Currently, they are trying to find Just Cause 4 easter eggs currently. So we have listed all the information we know about it. Read more about Just Cause 4 Easter Eggs.

Just Cause 4 locations for Easter Eggs

The makers have added an abandoned Jurassic park enclosure on the north-east of the map. This Jurassic Park enclosure can be found hidden in wooded hills in the Delta Rio Way area. Try and find another Jurassic Park reference by grappling up to a control tower and activating the console.

The makers have even recreated A-Ha’s 1985 single Take On Me video in the game. They introduced a sketch-like effect in the game. To activate this, enter the half-constructed building in the city of Vista Futura in the Abundancia district.

Makers have also added a reconstructed version of Getting Over It in the game. The players need to reach the eastern edge of the mountain range in the Picos Helados region. Try and find the cauldron and a pickaxe on a white rocky platform. Use it to activate this Just Cause 4 easter egg.

Another Just Cause 4 easter egg involves bringing a Just Cause 3 gun to the game. They have added a cow gun in Just Cause 4. It is located towards the south-west of the map, to the north-east of Vaivenes. Reach there and look for a farmhouse. This gun is similar to the DK Pistol introduced in the previous game.

Reach the small village of Don Hector that is located in the Abundancia region. Look for a house with a balcony in order to find a PUBG pan which can also be used as a melee weapon. Makers have certainly added a number of popular game referenced to their release.

The makers have added another interesting easter egg in the game. They have added a kid’s toy pedal-car located in Solis’ city of Quya, to the north-east of the country favela-style part of town. This is not an ordinary toy car but the fast car in the game.

Makers have also brought back the Mile High Club that was first introduced in Just Cause 2. To find it, the players will need to reach the northern coast of Solis, in the Umina region.

The maker shave even added a number of other references as easter eggs in Just Cause 4. The car number places usually spell out 4VA LNCH or JC7 C4US.

More about Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is a popular action-adventure game that has been developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix. The game was released for platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018. The game is popular four using Avalanche's Apex game engine that brings in diverse and extreme weather effects, like blizzards, sandstorms, tornadoes and much more. Just Cause 4 was initially announced at Microsoft's press conference at E3 2018 and also appeared in Square Enix's showcase and the PC Gaming Show. Currently, this game has been the talk of the PS4 gaming community as it was made free for all PS Plus subscribers. Every month the makers release a total of 2-3 games for free that can be accessed by taking the PS Plus subscription. The game is getting great response from the gamers bu had gotten mixed reviews during its release. So we have listed all the Just Cause 4 reviews and ratings given by popular publications:

IGN: 7.9/10

Media critic: 69%

Common Sense Media: 3/5

