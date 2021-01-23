Karnstein Armlets Destiny 2: Here Is A Brief Guide On Obtaining These Armlets

Destiny 2 was released in 2017. It originally followed a pay to play game model. Just recently in 2020, the game went on to become a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game and is developed by Bungie. The game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms. Continue reading the article to know how to get Karnstein armlets in Destiny 2.

Karnstein Armlets Destiny 2

Karnstein Armlets can be obtained at random from Exotic Engrams, and sometimes it can be purchase by Xûr. Exotic engrams are known as the pièce de résistance of engrams in Destiny 2. These grant the players with the most powerful weapons and that too at the max power levels possible.

The best way to earn Exotic engrams in Destiny 2 is to participate in high-level activities. With every big content release, along with the subsequent seasons, these are always adding more activities into the game that reward the players with considerably high-level gear. Players who complete more of such activities will get more chances to get their hands on an Exotic drop.

When the Shadowkeep was released, it introduced the Nightfalls as a rebranded into The Ordeal: Nightfall. This location is considered one of the best places for farming Exotic Engrams. One thing that the players need to note that the drops won't directly be in the form of Engrams. The harder difficulty will increase the chances of the reward being an Exotic. As for the lore that is associated with these Karnstein Armlets, they are as follows:

"You are mine, you shall be mine, you and I are one forever."

As you test the armlet, a regal voice sounds in your mind.

"Listen! I made this armlet to help you in your quests. Will you help me in mine?

"I remember a woman from my first life. I remember she was mine, my love, my wife. And I was hers, her love, her wife. I remember nothing else except the hole in my heart. I live in hope that she, too, has been reincarnated somewhere on this new Earth.

"I built this armlet with a neuromech trawl. It will scour whatever mind it touches, flesh or machine, for any hint of my beloved. The trawl will drink power to feed you. And if anyone you touch has seen my wife, the trawl will know. If, only and ever if, I have remembered her truly."

