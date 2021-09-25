Kena Bridge Of Spirits Patch 1.06: Check All Changes Made To Action-adventure Game

Ember Lab has managed to gain much attention from the gaming community after the launch of their action-adventure video game, Kena Bridge of Spirits. Since its release in August 2021, Ember Lab has managed to keep the game bug error-free using constant updates. Similarly, a new set of Kena Bridge of Spirits Patch Notes has been released and the gamers are curious to learn more about these additions. The makers have also confirmed the release of this Kena Bridge of Spirits update with a post on their official Twitter. To help out these gamers, we have listed all the Kena Bridge of Spirits patch 1.06 released on Ember Lab’s official website. Read more to learn about all the changes coming in with the latest Kena Bridge of Spirits update for PS5, PS4 and PC.

Patch 1.06 is now available.

- Fix for Karma loss, this update also restores Karma lost in old saves.

- Added ability to remap movement keys (PC Only).

- Fixed several progression bugs.

Full patch notes are here: https://t.co/3ZaCpXT0sY



Thank you and have a great weekend! pic.twitter.com/q9ljU9Ko6E — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 25, 2021

Kena Bridge of Spirits patch 1.06

All the Patch notes have been taken from Ember Lab's official website.

Added ability to remap movement keys (PC only).

Implemented fix for lost Karma. Save files missing Karma will be corrected after downloading the patch.

Fixed progression blocker in Storehouse. This update also fixes previous saves.

Fixed progression blocker when entering the Ancient Well. This update also fixes previous saves.

Fixed previous saves with Forge progression blocker

Fixed issue with Cursed Chest being locked when dying at the same time as enemies are defeated. This update also fixes previous saves.

Fixed EOS SDK error preventing some players from launching the game (PC only).

The Parry Counterattack is now easier to perform.

Fixed soft-lock in the Ancient Well.

Crash fixes.

Minor audio, visual, and collision bugs.

More about Kena Bridge of Spirits

According to the official description on Ember Lab’s official website, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action-adventure game set in a charming world with features like open-world exploration and fast-paced combat. The game also offers its players the ability to find and grow a team of tiny spirit companions called the Rot. These spirits help the plates be improving their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Since then, the game was released back in August 2021 and has received a positive response from the gamers. More updates are supposed to be released later to fix all the minor errors popping up in the game.

