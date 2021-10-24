Kena: Bridge of Spirits recoups development cost, Sony happy with its performance

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action-adventure video game that was developed and published by Ember Lab on September 21, 2021, on all leading gaming consoles including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The story of the game revolves around the protagonist Kena who helps deceased people to come from the physical world to the spirit world using her magical powers.

The development of the Kena: Bridge of Spirits was done under Mike and Josh Grier, who are the founders of Ember Lab, in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and the game was finally announced on June 11, 2020, at PlayStation Future of the Gaming event. However, the launch of the game was delayed from September 2020 to September 2021 due to development requirements.

Sony is happy with Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ember Lab founders reveal in an interview

Most recently, the developers of the game have revealed that the game has recovered its development cost. The information was revealed by Ember Lab in a conversation with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. The founders of Ember Lab, Mike and Josh Grier also mentioned that Sony is content with the performance of the game. During the conversation, the brothers also talked about the problems that the game had to face during its early stages of development due to the pandemic. A specific anecdote shared by the Grier brothers was about a photographer who was wearing a protective suit during the initial stages of the pandemic and clicking their picture.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits release date was September 21, 2021, which implies that the game has hardly completed a month from its launch. Since the game is a result of the collaboration between Sony and Ember Labs, it is not available for gamers on Xbox or Nintendo. As Ember Labs has mentioned in the conversation that Sony is happy with the performance of the game, it might signify future collaborations between the two companies as well. Previously, Ember Labs was an animation studio and Kena: Bridge of Spirits is their first full-fledged video game, that is developed in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment. Critics are looking forward to more titles from the company in the future.