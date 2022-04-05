Krafton bans over 140,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India accounts over the last month

To curb the increasing cases of cheating in Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton came up with a new system that bans cheaters' mobile devices from the game. Previously, only the account with which players were caught cheating was banned from the game. With the new anti-cheat system, BGMI's servers ban mobile devices permanently. Hence, those who are caught cheating will not be able to use their mobile device again to play the game.

This system has surely helped reduce the cases of in-game cheating. Additionally, Krafton has regularly updated the database of accounts banned from the game. Every few days, Krafton releases a notice on BGMI's official website, stating the number of users that were banned from the game within a particular time period. Additionally, Krafton has also released the names of accounts banned during the period in the form of a Google Doc file.

In the last month, Krafton has banned over 100,000 BGMI accounts

Compiling the information available on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has banned over 140,000 accounts from February 28 to April 3, 2022. It is worth mentioning that a majority of these accounts, i.e. over 60,000 accounts were banned between March 28 to April 3, 2022. One can check the website for more details and the names of the accounts that have been banned from Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Most recently, Battlegrounds Mobile India got the new Holi Dhamaka update. It is already live in the game and comes with a lot of new items for players. The update contains a lot of new content for the game, including two new Sky Islands. The Holi Dhamaka update v1.9.0 introduces two new islands in the game, including a new starting island and a Sky Island. Players will be able to play the new Holi Dhamaka Theme Mode by tapping on the arrow button on the right bottom of Erangel and Livik in the Ranked Tab.

In the official release, BGMI mentions that the update has two new sky islands. One of them has a pyramid reminiscent of Egypt and the other has a winter-themed ice castle. Apart from this, the Battlegrounds Mobile India March update carries new elements such as the Vibrant Plaza that appears around Erangel with new entities.